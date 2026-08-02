3 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Financial Success During The Aries Moon On August 3

On August 3, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success. The Aries Moon is just what we need to draw in abundance and wealth.

Let's face it: you've wracked your mind trying to figure out a new and improved way to make money, and so far, you've come up empty-handed. Something has to give, and luckily enough, that happens on Monday. Because the Moon is in Aries, we have the full power of our minds at our disposal.

Advertisement

In other words, we are coming up with a big idea that's going to break down the door and let the wealth we want in. It's finally happening!

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You're not complaining, Taurus. You've made a fairly good existence for yourself, money-wise. Still, you are tired of finding yourself in situations when suddenly you don't have enough.

Advertisement

You've been manifesting prosperous energy for a while now, knowing that eventually, it's all going to hit. Well, with an Aries Moon rising at the perfect moment, this day should prove to be profitable.

What allows for the flow of wealth in your direction is your belief that it's meant to be. You know you are destined for financial success. Yet, what's even more important is that you've backed up that belief with action. You're not waiting for money to fall into your lap. You're making it for yourself.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You've been on the road to wealth acquisition for a while now, Virgo. While you never thought it would show up for you in the way it's about to, you certainly aren't standing in its way. Why would you?

On Monday, during the Aries Moon, you get a chance to see something you haven't seen before: lots of money, and it's all yours. No complaints here! This makes total sense to you .

You worked hard, and you kept your head on your shoulders. Yes, you had a few jittery days, wondering if you were ever going to get what you've earned. Still, you stayed the course, and now it's paying off. On this day, wealth is finally flowing your way. Nice!

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

You've always had your eyes on the prize, Capricorn. You are disciplined and a hard worker by nature. So, it's no real surprise that you've found a talent in creating wealth and the kinds of situations that keep it going.

All you needed was a cosmic push, and on Monday, the Aries Moon delivers big time. The universe is pouring out positive vibes, and you're able to direct that abundant energy towards wealth. It looks like you've got this one on lock!

Advertisement

What's more is that this day sets the tone for many prosperous days to come. You're attracting wealth because you see this as an inevitability. You have an abundance mindset, and you know you are destined for financial success. This is just the beginning, of that you have no doubt.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.