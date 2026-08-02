3 Zodiac Signs Finally Feel Happy Again Starting On August 3, 2026

Three zodiac signs are finally starting to feel happy again on August 3, 2026. Even though Chiron is retrograde, all it really does is slow down the healing process, which helps us adapt to the idea that we are doing well.

We've been struggling for so long that it may be difficult to believe the hard times are really over. Chiron retrograde not only helps us to release the sadness within, but it also shows us that this is real. On Monday, we can finally relax and own this feeling. Now, the future looks promising, and while we may not be used to that, we are happy to go with it.

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1. Aries

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Trusting that the ground won't drop out beneath your feet is something you've been working on, Aries. You've gotten used to bracing for the worst and expecting disaster to strike. Yet on Monday, during Chiron retrograde, you finally start to feel safe again.

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You know there's nothing to worry about. But you're also very aware of the fact that you still aren't living in that reality. You need this lingering sadness to just go away once and for all.

Because you have a strong mind, you choose to be happy again, and it works. Positive thinking is a very powerful thing. This kind of intention works, and you've got the cosmos adding to that healing power.

2. Cancer

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One thing really rings true for you during Chiron retrograde, Cancer. It's the idea that if you and that one family member just make peace with each other, everything else will fall into place.

You've been sad, and this sadness comes from a feeling of not being complete. Some things need to be said for you and this other person to be healed. Only then can you really be happy.

On this day, you take it upon yourself to extend a hand, so that the healing can finally take place in earnest. You may need to put your ego aside, but it will be worth it. The sadness of a damaged relationship is finally beginning to dissipate.

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3. Pisces

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What makes you sad at this point, Pisces, is that your present reality doesn't look like how you imagined it to. That's OK. We all have lofty dreams that don't come true. But that doesn't mean all of them are off the table.

Just because one dream didn't work out as you hoped doesn't mean you should give up entirely. The universe definitely doesn't think you should. On Monday, during Chiron retrograde, you receive a sign from the cosmos that renews your spirit and gets your energy revved up again.

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The idea of pursuing something new that you hadn't thought of before is intense and inspiring. In fact, it's just what you've been needing. Sadness evaporates the moment you realize you've got a new goal to accomplish. You feel so much happier when you are working towards something you care about.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.