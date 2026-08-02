5 Zodiac Signs Have Good Horoscopes On Monday, August 3

On Monday, August 3, 2026, five zodiac signs have good horoscopes all day. The Sun is in Leo, and the Moon is in Aries. Having both luminaries in fire signs makes for a really positive day.

When the Sun is in Leo, you want to enjoy your life to the fullest. That's great because the Moon in Aries encourages you to take risks and have fun. This is one of the happiest days of the week because there's so much optimism in the air for everyone.

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You can reconnect with your inner child by doing something silly and high-energy. Whatever you do, others seem to notice and love. Five astrological signs feel a noticeable boost of confidence throughout the day and thrive.

1. Aries

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What an awesome day you have ahead, Aries. The Sun is in your sector of children and play. This is an incredible time for you to do something good for yourself that takes the stress off. You can participate in a fun activity that you've always loved since you were younger.

You might decide to go out and play with your children if you're a parent or pick something up that brings you back to a time when the world felt innocent. The other nice thing is that the Moon is in your sign, giving you an added boost of confidence in everything you do. You feel like you're going in the right direction, and everything you do is amazing.

2. Leo

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The Sun is in your sign for another two weeks, but today is really special for you because of the Aries Moon. You are ready to travel or to see the world. You might not want to leave your home, but even a drive around your community has you seeing things in a new light.

You're more appreciative of what you have in your world right now. That's part of the goodness in your horoscope on August 3, Leo. You're just overall thankful to be alive, and you express it in ways that make everyone feel good being around you. That positivity is contagious.

3. Sagittarius

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Sagittarius, when the Moon is in Aries, you see the world with rose colored glasses. On Monday, everything you do has a romantic vibe to it; pick up some fresh flowers and place them where you can smell them. Your mind is full of ideas that you want to share with others.

Your talkative personality lights up a room with fun facts and random trivia. Even your dad jokes land just right. The entire day is full of positive moments that leave lasting memories, making this one of those horoscopes that are just so good.

4. Capricorn

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On August 3, you're bringing in the goods in a way that makes your house feel like home. You find the perfect item at the store that really adds a special cozy touch to your space. You spot a deal and cannot say no to buying it. It just makes sense.

On top of that, you're given some information that is kind of a secret but open and available to you. It really helps you to make the right decision you need to make. You know that if you follow a certain path, only great things will result, and for you, that's perfect.

5. Gemini

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Your horoscope for August 3 brings you to this special place in time where a friend could become so much more. The signs are there, and you know what falling in love looks like. This could be the day that it finally happens.

You are really into a conversation today that you wish would never end. The Sun in Leo brings out that connectedness you long for all of the time with someone you enjoy being around. With the Moon in Aries, it's so easy to feel that sense of friendship that makes time fly. Today is about special chats that leave an impression. You know that whatever happens from this point on is incredibly promising.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.