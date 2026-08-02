4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Monday, August 3

There are four zodiac signs attracting significant abundance and luck into their lives on Monday, August 3, 2026. Today, Uranus in Gemini is trine Pluto in Aquarius, creating the perfect energy for good fortune.

Pluto is the planet that rules transformation, and in Aquarius, its changes involve humanity and how people work with each other. Uranus in Gemini brings sudden changes in how you think, and it can also relate to ways people approach communication.

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Four astrological signs who love to work alone have a change of heart about collaborating. These four signs see that help from others is how everyone gets what they want.

1. Aquarius

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On Monday, Pluto changes how you feel about yourself, and that is what helps you to attract abundance and luck into your life. You naturally love to be unique, but you've muted your expression a little bit more than usual lately. That has left you feeling disconnected from your magic. Pluto trine Uranus puts a stop to that.

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You show up in the world with vibrant color and flair. You come alive in all the right ways, and you can't resist doing things the way you want to do them. This brings you incredible opportunities. You have time for creativity, and you get to enjoy what you do much more. This moves your life forward so well that you have more time at the end of the day. You're not dragging your feet to get things done. You're soaring.

2. Gemini

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Today's Pluto trine Uranus transit shows you that to attract what you want in life, you don't have to be lucky, necessarily. You just need to be authentic. That is precisely what you decide to do on August 3. You stop playing games with your life and get serious about being truthful. Your wants and needs are expressed, professionally and respectfully, of course.

You see a surge of acceptance from others, and you only attract those who value what you bring to the table. You don't ever intend to go back now that you know this is the winning combination to increase your wealth and improve your life overall.

3. Libra

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You are attracting abundance in the form of change, and everything feels slightly chaotic right now. On Monday, those changes bring a few welcomed surprises that involve how you feel about other people and how they show up in your life. Right now, you are changing the way you learn and think. It's actually really good because you see the world through fresh eyes.

This is what allows certain opportunities you'd otherwise overlook to open for you. You're not afraid to test new things. Today's Pluto trine Uranus breaks you out of a rut you've fallen into, and it's actually quite profitable and fortunate for you!

4. Scorpio

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Two areas of life bring you incredible abundance and luck on Monday: your home and your shared resources. Someone in your family has things that they don't want. You are the one who can have them if you ask. You randomly call a relative, and you talk about what you need and what's going on in your lives.

They make you an offer, and you readily accept. It's nicer for them to keep an item in the family rather than to donate it or sell it to someone else. You're both lucky; the only thing is you feel abundantly more.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.