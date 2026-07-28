The August 2026 Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign This Month

Each zodiac sign's monthly tarot horoscope is here for August 2026. The collective card for everyone is the Death tarot card, reversed. Endings and new starts are what August is all about. Letting go is one theme each zodiac sign will need to work through, according to the collective tarot card. Death, reversed, highlights a refusal to release the past, so you may struggle to consider a new chapter in your life.

The New Moon Solar Eclipse arrives on August 12, so use the first two weeks to get emotionally prepared and work through any areas that need closure. When the North Node leaves Pisces on the August 28, clarity comes and you'll want to try new things. Emotions reset, and you find the path you're meant to be during the Full Moon Lunar eclipse. Let's explore what this all means for each astrological sign this month.

Monthly tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign in August 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Monthly tarot card for Aries: The Hermit, reversed

In August, you'll reengage with old routines you truly love but haven't had time for. You'll want to set aside some alone time to focus. Aries, The Hermit, reversed, encourages you to seek insight through conversation rather than isolation. In August, conversations give you insight that helps you form strong connections.

Be careful with fatigue, especially if you are doing a lot more than you planned this month. Instead, channel your energy toward productive activities that involve partnership.

Through collaborative effort, you learn money-making and saving strategies from others. You meet the right people and discover blind spots that keep you from attracting the type of relationships you know you want in your life, professionally and personally.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monthly tarot card for Taurus: Page of Cups

You're entering a creative phase of life, and it's going to be a lot of fun. Taurus, you're ready to begin a new emotional journey, embracing all the good things you've created for yourself.

The Page of Cups is about renewed love, new love, intuition, and creativity. You will have to work hard to achieve this because Venus is activating your sector of daily duties.

You learn to lead with your heart and do things that you really want to do out of love. Venus enters Libra on August 6, when you'll be tempted to work. Libra urges balance and fairness more than ever, so when you think about pulling doubles at the office, do the opposite. Schedule your annual vacation for August if you have items on your bucket list that you want to do but haven't yet, and accomplish them now. Experiment with expressing your heartfelt feelings toward someone you cherish.

Lean into the meaning of Venus: love. Write love letters, even if it's to a partner you've not met yet. Visit a museum and open your mind and heart to new experiences. Use August as a time of exploration. Remember, Venus' preshadow begins on August 31, so you'll want to be careful when starting new long-term projects or relationships in September and October.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Monthly tarot card for Gemini: Two of Pentacles

Gemini, you are ready to assume new responsibilities associated with the identity you're creating. The old version of yourself is slowly being put to rest, and a new, improved version of you is emerging. The Two of Pentacles is about adapting to the changes you're making. Change does not happen overnight, especially when a transformation is meant to last.

You're experiencing career changes due to the final eclipse in Pisces. In August, reorganize your schedule and priority list. What fits with the new narrative and what doesn't? How will you manage the new responsibilities on your daily calendar? Remember, you want to instill daily habits and routines that provide consistency. You are building a future you like, and that requires attention to detail.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Monthly tarot card for Cancer: Two of Cups

You want to feel like you're in a relationship where each individual is respected and honored for who they are. August is about finding your person, Cancer, whether that's someone new or someone you are already in a relationship with, with whom you want to deepen and strengthen your closeness. The Two of Cups is a harmonious card, and it's about a partnership that's balanced in body, mind, and spirit. It's the perfect time to cultivate strong relationships with friends and a loved one.

With the Nodes leaving Pisces and Virgo, you are focused on relationships and situations that make you feel good inside, and that can include innovative ideas involving partners who think differently from people you knew in the past. You start to experience a surge of intimacy around August 12, around the Leo New Moon.

When the solar eclipse takes place in Leo on August 18, you gain insight or see a significant change in direction. Eclipses, especially solar ones, bring energy that lasts for six months, so what happens now can carry well into 2027.

Once the Sun enters Virgo on August 23, your partnership begins discussing the future. If you have questions or would like to create a vision, please share your ideas around this time. You'll be far from Mercury's shadow, so you can enter into contracts and make sound decisions.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Monthly tarot card for Leo: Ace of Wands

Get ready for an inspirational month. The first eclipse happens in your sign at the start of August! An internal spark ignites in August, symbolized by the Ace of Wands, which denotes inspiration and fresh starts. You have a new idea, desire, or opportunity come your way, and it excites you. You feel refreshed spiritually and emotionally.

A new beginning is on the horizon. You don't need to know the plan yet, but you do experience a surge of confidence that whatever you do will work out for you. You may experience emotional enthusiasm and perhaps a boost in your love life or career.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Monthly tarot card for Virgo: The Hierophant

Who can you help in August, Virgo? The Hierophant focuses on routines, mentorship, and learning from systems that work, suggesting August brings structure and emotional grounding. When the Sun and Mercury enter Virgo late in the month, you feel steadier and more capable.

It's time to share your traditions or, at the very least, thoughts about the things you do and why. You can make an excellent teacher right now. You're entering a life period where you can clean up your habits and learn more about yourself. Progress feels reassuring instead of pressured.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Monthly tarot card for Libra: Three of Pentacles, reversed

You're redefining who you are and the power you give to people in your life. You're done letting things happen without intention. You are about to improve the little things you can control.

Libra, your tarot card for August is the Three of Pentacles, reversed. It's about a lack of cooperation from others. You avoid problems and seek to put into practice a few balanced approaches to communicating, planning, and structuring social situations for optimal outcomes.

Relationships can be complicated, Libra, particularly in group settings where expectations and deadlines must be met. Be proactive. Assess how teams are working and functioning as a unit, and ask how you can help each team excel with your support.

Venus enters Libra on August 6, enhancing your desire to instill cooperative practices, but pay attention to what happens. On August 31, the pre-shadow period begins. Use this time to think, refine, and improve so that when a similar situation arises, you'll know why and what to do.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Monthly tarot card for Scorpio: Strength, reversed

Sometimes self-doubt can creep in, and you have to teach yourself not to let it settle in. This is your season for personal growth, particularly in the area of your career.

Scorpio, you are more in tune with your emotions by this time of the year, which is perfect for your tarot card in August: Strength, reversed. You become aware of your vulnerabilities, which can make you feel frustrated. You may experience moments of doubting yourself.

There can be times when you wonder if you're going to fail even when all signs signal future success. The Strength tarot in reverse is symbolic of temporary weakness, and with Pluto retrograde, it emphasizes addressing inner tension or insecurity. When necessary, set boundaries on your time and don't overextend yourself. Rebuild confidence by talking to encouraging friends or a therapist.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Monthly tarot card for Sagittarius: Ten of Cups

Get ready for a season of friendship, Sagittarius. The benefits of all you've cultivated so far in this year become more enjoyable in August. The Ten of Cups implies celebration among friends and family. Supportive friendships grow stronger, and healthy connections with friends are within reach.

Happiness is on the horizon for you this month. Your joy grows when expectations of yourself and others remain realistic. Appreciation of what you have creates a framework for happiness. Instead of focusing on what's missing, life feels full. Contentment in your situation and self-reflection in your partnerships instill a sense of purpose and belonging.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Monthly tarot card for Capricorn: The Fool, reversed

Be careful with what you say and when, Capricorn. It's always good practice to do things you wouldn't mind others seeing if they went public. In August, you operate from a standpoint of wisdom and personal strength. The Fool, reversed, is about slowing down and being careful; Saturn is about time management and structure. Because Saturn is retrograde, you want to listen to your inner voice.

Pay attention to the habits you maintain and the risks associated with your routines. During the first half of August, you may receive some very tempting offers, but there's a chance they won't align with your goals. Later in the month, you see things from a wiser standpoint. What looks promising may appear less inviting after details emerge, so ask questions and don't rush into something until you have gathered all the facts.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Monthly tarot card for Aquarius: Queen of Wands

Give yourself a confidence boost by doing something you love to do and do very well. August helps you to get your spark back, Aquarius. The Queen of Wands is about exuding magnetic energy that's warm and subtle. You own your presence this month without apologizing for it.

You are a leader, and that means you get a chance to create the life you want for yourself while also encouraging others through your example. Focus on your social life and hobbies in August. Step forward and do things differently. You start to feel comfortable being alone and find it easier to focus your time and attention on the things you enjoy doing.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Monthly tarot card for Pisces: Four of Swords

Take a break when you can, Pisces. The eclipse on August 28 marks the end of a year of many changes. It's time to recover and give yourself a chance to reflect. Doing less is accomplishing more during this month, Pisces. Avoid burnout by prioritizing recovery and letting yourself enjoy what you've accomplished by this time of the year.

The reversed Four of Swords is about getting your sense of peace and calm back and doing less. You are at a place in your life where breaks provide purpose, and focus sharpens when you avoid pushing yourself to overperform.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has covered daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.