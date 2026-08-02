Your Horoscope Is Here For Monday, August 3: Everyone's Fired Up Today

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for August 3, 2026. The Sun in Leo forms a trine with the Moon in Aries on Monday, making everyone feel fired up.

The Leo and Aries energies are working together to bring a burst of confidence and motivation. Don't waste time overthinking or doubting yourself. If you've been waiting for a sign to start something new or put yourself out there, this is it.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, August 3, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Stop second-guessing yourself, Aries. The Moon in your sign makes you feel brave and ready to take charge. This is only heightened when the Moon meets up with the Leo Sun on Monday. You are unstoppable now.

Don't doubt yourself or let anyone get in your head. You know who you are and what you want, and that's what matters. Trust yourself to make the right moves on August 3.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monday starts on a surprisingly peaceful note, Taurus. With the Leo Sun lighting up your home and family life, this is the time to improve matters at home. Perhaps you want to renovate your living space or simply redecorate. You may be surprised by how much this impacts your mood.

As the Aries Moon meets up with the Leo Sun, you're feeling motivated. Use this energy to implement the changes you've been thinking about. Take on that home project you've been avoiding or get back into a healthy routine.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Don't be afraid to put yourself out there, Gemini. As the Aries Moon forms a trine with the Leo Sun on August 3, you are feeling fired up and ready to meet new people. This is a great time to network or make new friends.

Consider joining a club or reaching out to an old pal you lost touch with. Connecting with others is easy on Monday, so don't let this opportunity go to waste.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Knowing your worth and asking for what you deserve are two different things, Cancer. Luckily, you're much better at both on Monday. The potent fire sign energy pushes you out of your comfort zone and encourages you to demand what you know you deserve.

If you've been thinking about asking for a raise or a promotion at work, take the leap on August 3. If people have been taking advantage of your kindness, set some boundaries. Recognize the value you bring to the table.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Monday is your kind of day, Leo. The Sun is in your sign, and it's trine the Aries Moon on August 3. With Jupiter also in Leo, your confidence is at an all-time high. There's nothing you can't accomplish right now.

Dreams that once felt too big suddenly seem doable. You are brave enough now to go after your goals with everything you have. Don't let fears stop you from achieving greatness. You have it in you to do incredible things.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Not every win needs an audience, Virgo, and Monday is proof of that. You're making progress behind the scenes in ways that other people won't notice quite yet. The Sun-Moon trine has you finally trusting yourself and your abilities.

Right now, you are setting yourself up for major success down the road. Just because you aren't getting recognition just yet doesn't mean it's not coming. Be patient.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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The Aries-Leo energy on Monday has you feeling fired up and ready to socialize. This is not the day to sit at home alone. Instead, make an effort to spend time with the people you care most about. Catch up with a friend or go on a spontaneous date with your partner.

If you're looking for love, August 3 is also a great day to meet someone new. Put yourself out there and flirt your heart out. You may just find your perfect match.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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You're in the perfect position to get things done on Monday, Scorpio. Your career is top of mind, and you are able to make some serious progress toward your goals. The Sun-Moon trine has you feeling fired up and ready to check things off your to-do list.

On August 3, you're not worried about proving yourself or receiving recognition. You want to achieve your dreams for your own sake. You don't care about what anyone else has to say.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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You're at your best when you're excited about the future, Sagittarius, and with the Sun in Leo, you definitely are. On August 3, plan a trip you've really wanted to go on or say yes to something outside your comfort zone. Embrace your free-spirited nature.

Your enthusiasm for life is contagious, and on Monday, you're attracting like-minded people to you. Be open to new connections, especially those that make you feel alive.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Start aiming higher, Capricorn. You tend to be overly practical, and your goals reflect this mentality. Yet, as the Leo Sun trines the Aries Moon on Monday, you are encouraged to dream big.

What would you want to achieve if anything was possible? Stop focusing on your perceived limitations, and instead, believe you can achieve greatness. You are far more powerful than you know.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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On August 3, you are feeling fired up and ready to share what's on your mind without rehearsing it a dozen times first. The Aries Moon and Leo Sun give you a major confidence boost. You're not afraid to say what needs to be said.

What's more is that all works out well! Other people are surprisingly receptive to what you say. On Monday, honest conversations clear the air rather than creating tension.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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You feel extra productive on Monday, Pisces. You're inspired to tackle the things you've been putting off, whether at work or at home. But you must be careful not to burn yourself out.

The fiery energy clashes with your free-flowing nature, and you might push yourself too far. Even as you work towards your goals, make sure to prioritize balance. Practice self-care and give yourself the breaks you need.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.