Love Horoscope For Sunday, May 4, 2025 — Pluto Retrograde Wants To Free You From The Past

Pluto will station retrograde in Aquarius on Sunday, May 4, through October 13 adding extra intensity to each zodiac sign's love horoscope. Aquarius is a zodiac sign of the rebel with a cause, helping you to choose the most authentic path in life and in love. Pluto is the alchemist of the zodiac. It can take your hardest lessons or greatest pains and transform them into something that you can use for your benefit. While the path may not be easy, Pluto helps you revolutionize your life from the inside out.

Pluto is the natural ruler of the house of transformation, intimacy, and finances, and with its embodiment of truth, it helps you to see clearly how everything you’ve been through has led you to this moment. While Pluto retrograde may bring back past lessons or people into your life, it’s important to be conscious of not falling back into previous patterns. Use this as a chance to free yourself from the past and align yourself with the life you know all your personal growth is leading you towards.

The love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, May 4, 2025:

Aries

Don’t hold onto anyone or anything too tightly, Aries. Pluto retrograde in Aquarius will target your social circle as well as your romantic relationship. During this time, you may realize that you’ve outgrown certain people in your life.

While it may feel challenging to release these relationships, you have to trust that you’re making space for something better. Be mindful of finding yourself in situations that feel similar to past events and choose to let go and trust where you are led instead of trying to hang on to anyone.

Taurus

Never let someone else dim your light, Taurus. Pluto retrograde in Aquarius will highlight a great period of transformation within your professional life. However, you must be in the place to allow for these changes to occur. At this point in your life, you need either a partner that fully supports your dreams, or to embrace your singleness.

There is no space for someone that only aims to dim your light or acts out from their own insecurities. Don’t play into any power struggles during this time but do remain aware of if your partner truly supports you or only pretends that they do.

Gemini

Take a journey within your inner self, Gemini. During Pluto retrograde in Aquarius, you will experience the deep clarity that you’ve been in search of. While this journey may need to be done independently from your romantic relationship, it doesn’t mean that it won’t affect it.

Rather than trying to keep everything the same or controlling the outcome, try to give yourself the space to start questioning everything. To question is to open the space for the answers you’ve been seeking, but rather than finding them outside of yourself, this is all about finding them within.

Cancer

Embrace a romantic rebirth, dearest Cancer. There is no question that you’ve been through a lot in recent years, all thanks to Pluto wrapping up its stay in Capricorn, ruler of your romantic house.

However, while you’ve been busy wrapping up matters from the past, you haven’t allowed yourself the moment of truly embracing the newness that surrounds you.

Pluto retrograde in Aquarius will allow you to move away from old relationship ideals and paradigms, which will pave the way for you to discover what you truly desire. Let go of thinking the future has to look anything like the past.

Leo

Surrender to the process, sweet Leo. Pluto retrograde in Aquarius will occur in your house of relationships, transforming this area of your life. If you’ve been holding onto a connection out of familiarity or simply wanting it to work, then you could find yourself choosing a new direction out of this energy.

Similarly, if you’ve found yourself in a dating rut, or thinking life is better alone, you could also stumble into a brand-new type of relationship.

The most important aspect is that you surrender to the process and let yourself start moving toward what you’ve always wanted love to be.

Virgo

What is meant for you will resonate with your soul, Virgo. Pluto retrograde in Aquarius will occur in your house of well-being, drawing your attention to what you’ve been neglecting or overlooking within your romantic relationship.

This is also the place where secrets will no longer be hidden, so it’s important to hold space for the truth.

During this period, you may find yourself craving solitude, and the need to focus on yourself, rather than a romantic relationship. Don’t force anything but instead get back to basics and remember that you’ll never have to talk yourself into a relationship that actually resonates with your soul.

Libra

Let life become joyful once again, sweet Libra. Pluto retrograde in Aquarius offers you a unique chance to heal your inner child and begin experiencing the life and love you’ve always wanted.

Aquarius also governs your committed relationship and marriage, so this may be a time of immense transformation. Try to tune into your inner child each asking what it is they are in need of and then fulfill it as best you can.

It’s time to not take life so seriously, but instead let yourself become playful and enjoy life, which after all, is the purpose of healing.

Scorpio

Freedom can be yours, for a price, dearest Scorpio. Pluto in Aquarius has already begun helping to free you from structures and relationships in your life that feel limiting.

With Aquarius ruling your home, family and romantic relationship, you may be ponder a move. However, freedom does always come with a price, and in your case it’s that you must let go of what feels heavy.

You will have to transform the inner relationships of your life, choose yourself, and stop trying to control everything. While challenges may arise, this period can help you achieve the freedom you’ve dreamed of.

Sagittarius

Be honest with yourself, Sagittarius. Pluto in Aquarius has been moving through your house of communication since January. While this can be a profound time of understanding and growing in how you communicate in your relationship, it also can increase anxiety.

Try to ground yourself during this time, focusing on what is real, rather than what your fears make you believe.

By moving through this time with gentleness, you can let yourself become transparent with your partner, which will help to shift romantic matters in a deeply authentic way.

Capricorn

Let yourself grow, Capricorn. As an earth sign it can be difficult to let yourself grow into new versions of yourself, however that is precisely what Pluto retrograde in Aquarius will encourage you to do.

While you may be focusing on your financial success and legacy, you are also shifting in how you have thought about love. How you love will change, as well as how you need to be loved.

You desire a connection that inspires you, and to achieve that you will have to let go of the romantic beliefs that were never yours.

Aquarius

Be honest in your intentions, Aquarius. Pluto has been steadily moving through your zodiac signs since January challenging your previous views on romance and the intentions that you have for your relationship.

As Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius, you will be moving through yet another metamorphosis. This time will be about becoming honest and transparent with your intentions, instead of just letting yourself see where a relationship goes.

A relationship without intentions never goes anywhere. Be honest about what you want your future to look like as it will help weed out lessons from the past, and bring clarity to what is genuinely meant for you.

Pisces

Set the tone for the love you want to receive, sweet Pisces. Pluto retrograde in Aquarius will be occurring in the deepest part of your life which rules your dreams, intuition, and spirituality.

This period will serve as a spiritual awakening; however, you must remain focused on yourself instead of just your partner, or the rest of the world.

While you will be driven to create positive change, remember that what you do for yourself is what sets the tone for the love you receive. Let yourself ascend into your highest self, and trust that the love destined for you will meet you there.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.