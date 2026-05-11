Your Daily Love Horoscope Is Here For Tuesday, May 12: If You've Been Waiting For The Right Time To Say Something, Today Is It

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for May 12, 2026. Mercury is in Taurus on Tuesday, encouraging you to speak from the heart and take a chance on love.

With the planet of communcation in this earth sign, it's easy to share how you feel. Don't hold back on going after what or who you want. This transit brings romantic moments and surprising declarations, none of which are casual. Taurus believes in building a life with someone, so the news you receive now may end up changing your plans for the future.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, May 12, 2026:

Aries

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You have to believe you deserve love, Aries. On May 12, Mercury in Taurus brings an offer that challenges your self-worth. It involves the starting of a new cycle, or being loved in a way grander than you previously thought possible.

Your partner, or the new person coming in, wants to shower you with everything you’ve always deserved. So, you must make sure you're ready to receive it.

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Taurus

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Something has been building, Taurus. Mercury in your zodiac sign means that you have a secret you need to share.

Whether these are your feelings toward a current person in your life or someone you hope will be in the future, let yourself take a risk on Tuesday. Be honest with your emotions and don’t hold anything back.

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Gemini

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The universe is speaking to you, dearest Gemini. Taurus energy governs your intuition and connection with the divine. With Mercury in this earth sign, you need to be open to receiving messages and signs from the universe.

This may come through in prophetic dreams or your intuition. Be ready on Tuesday to take action on the guidance you receive, as it helps direct your path toward love.

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Cancer

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Something new is in store for you on May 12, Cancer. The energy of Mercury in Taurus indicates that you will be contacted by someone who is already in your life.

This may involve an ex or someone that you haven’t taken that romantic step with yet. This person has had their eye on you for a while. On Tuesday, you finally understand just how important you are to them.

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Leo

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Someone significant is coming into your life, Leo. Don’t underestimate the importance of any connection that enters your life on Tuesday.

Someone values you and is imagining a life with you. However, this person will also end up benefiting your own dreams and goals. They may not be what you previously imagined. Perhaps they're older or from a different geographic area. Either way, they help shape your life path positively.

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Virgo

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New love is always worth taking a chance on, Virgo. Mercury in Taurus brings new beginnings and abundance. On May 12, this energy serves to bring about a declaration or offer of love that is quite surprising.

It’s also deeply connected to your purpose in this lifetime. Be sure that you give it a chance, even if it seems impossible.

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Libra

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Don’t underestimate what you have to offer, Libra. Taurus energy represents intimacy and transformation.

With Mercury in this earth sign on Tuesday, you’re encouraged not to underestimate what you bring to the table. Practice healthy boundaries and focus on the kind of relationship you want to create.

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Scorpio

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Take a chance on your dreams, Scorpio. Mercury in Taurus is especially impactful for you and your relationships. On May 12, expect to receive a call or message from someone who is finally ready to tell you how they feel.

You are urged to go slow and make sure this is a healthy connection. At the same time, you must be ready to take a chance on your dreams.

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Sagittarius

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Love should make you better, Sagittarius. Taurus energy rules over your daily life and well-being. Mercury in this air sign brings a shift in your relationship status or the ability to improve an existing connection.

Be sure that you are working from the ground up on Tuesday. Allow love to make you and your life better.

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Capricorn

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Honor what you want, Capricorn. Mercury in Taurus brings a positive turning point in your existing relationship. Taurus energy represents marriage and commitment, and there is no limit to how this can affect your life.

On May 12, be sure you’re ready to say yes to the love that you know that you want. It will be worth it.

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Aquarius

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Let yourself find peace, Aquarius. Taurus rules themes of relationships and home. While this helps you feel at ease in your life, it also brings peace to your relationships.

Mercury helps you put a certain chapter behind you, or finally talk through an important issue in your relationship. This allows you to truly feel at peace with where and who you live with.

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Pisces

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Your next adventure starts on Tuesday, Pisces. It’s no shock that May is your month. This is when so many of your dreams and intentions finally start to manifest.

Mercury in Taurus is an important part of this. A piece of earthshattering, life-changing news is coming in. While it affects your romantic life, it’s also about your soul purpose and the divine path that is beginning to unfold in front of you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.