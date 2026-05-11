4 Zodiac Signs Receive An Important Message From The Universe On May 12, 2026

On May 12, 2026, four zodiac signs are receiving an important message from the universe. The Waning Crescent Moon in Pisces changes the minds of many and shifts our mass consciousness towards love and kindness.

There is an important message for these astrological signs, and it brings us back down to earth. We come to appreciate what we have right now, rather than project all of this fear onto the future. The message these astrological signs receive tells us to live in the present moment. Your life is happening now, so there's no need to worry about tomorrow or yesterday.

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1. Pisces

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You feel a little more perceptive than usual on Tuesday, which is saying a lot considering you're already a very sensitive and perceptive person. Yet, with the Waning Crescent Moon in your sign, this is amplified. You're able to parlay that intuition into something that opens up the doors to new knowledge.

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The insight you receive now plays a big role in your life going forward, Pisces. Basically, the universe is telling you to stay in the moment and trust your intuition. Ask yourself if there's danger, and if there is none, then relax and smile. The current moment is all we have.

2. Virgo

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Something is happening within you on May 12, Virgo. It may show up as you finally letting go of a ton of self-judgment. Wow, what a relief that is! The Waning Crescent Moon in Pisces has you knowing, in your heart, that you've been way too hard on yourself.

You deserve better. There's no need for such harsh treatment. You no longer want to spend undue time feeling so negatively. It's redundant and unnecessary. On Tuesday, the universe wakes you up inside and has you committing to self-love.

3. Sagittarius

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Oh, what a marvelous day this is for you, Sagittarius! As you come to see during the Waning Crescent Moon in Pisces, everything is perfect. There is no need to investigate if this is true or not, because you're starting to see that if you believe it, it is real.

It's your world, and perception truly is everything. This lunar transit helps you understand that it's up to you whether to live in fear or to live in love and peace. You choose love and peace, and the universe backs you up wholeheartedly.

4. Scorpio

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You get to let it all out during this lunar transit, Scorpio, which, in a way, is like a purge. You had something on your mind, and it started to feel toxic. On this day, you release it all. During the Waning Crescent Moon in Pisces, you figure out that you, personally, do not have to shoulder the weight of the world.

This is big, and it leads you to some well-needed closure. When you realize that the only life you are responsible for is your own, then you also start to take better care of yourself. You are kind and good to your people, but you must put yourself first in order to do so.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.