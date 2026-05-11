Hard Times Finally Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On May 12, 2026

On May 12, 2026, hard times are finally coming to an end for three zodiac signs. Chiron direct makes it nearly impossble for any hardships to hang on.

One thing we all have to know is that nothing lasts forever, and that includes all the rough stuff we've been going through. It was always just a matter of time, and now, time's up. We're walking into the present moment, where all things work themselves out, no matter how much we've come to believe that all things are negative and will take us down. Not happening!

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This day comes with health that brings an end to hard times and a ton of positive thinking for these astrological signs.

1. Cancer

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If you shed a tear on Tuesday, Cancer, it's going to be from relief. This day is going to bring you the kind of closure that lets you know that your hard times are finally at their end.

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What you have now is plenty of time to rebuild your hope and to start getting yourself back to square one. Then you can begin to bring in the positive energy.

You knew that the hardships wouldn't last, but while you were experiencing them, it felt like forever. But! It's not. It's over, and you are now free as a bird. Live your life!

2. Capricorn

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The pressure not only eases up for you on May 12, Capricorn, but it disappears altogether. You knew this was possible, and you stuck through it all, even when times were really hard.

The beautiful part of it all is that everything was worth it. What you've gone through to get to this point in your life was like a book of fantastic lessons, and you've learned them all.

You no longer resent the situations that brought you down. Now you see everything in your life as part of the greater plan. This positive attitude is part of what alleviates the hardship. You are free now, you've graduated to the level of wisdom.

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3. Aries

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What you know is that if there was anything that kept you trapped in hardship, it was anger. That anger is now so dissipated that you see no reason to hold on to anything that brings you down to its level.

Aries, what's happening on Tuesday is that you realize that you've given way too much energy to imaginative fits of fancy. In other words, you spent too much time feeling angry.

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Anger was like a prison to you, and now, you've just found the key to that prison door. You're not walking back into that dark room. You did your hard time already, and you got all you could out of it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.