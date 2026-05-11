How The Powerful Taurus New Moon On May 16 Affects Your Specific Zodiac Sign This Week

An incredibly powerful New Moon affects each zodiac sign differently the week of May 11 to 17, 2026. The New Moon rises in Taurus on Saturday, helping us appreciate the connections we have and see things in a more optimistic light.

The New Moon aligns with Jupiter in Cancer, showing us a lot about what we are willing to fight for as we incorporate the lessons from Mars in Aries. With Uranus now in a Gemini, this lunation feels extra special. It echoes the themes of stability and patience that this Taurus season brings.

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Aries

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During the New Moon in Taurus, you must give yourself love and care. If you feel overworked and burnt out, this is an excellent time to get back to yourself and focus on the nourishment you need. With Saturn and Mars still in your sign, you are reminded to be extremely patient with yourself. Hold back your temper this week. If you've struggled to rein in your anger, this is a period for you to learn how to handle it with class and maturity.

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Taurus

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The New Moon in your sign is a defining moment during this Taurus season. This lunation shows you how to be a stronger leader or support system for friends and family. Having gratitude and showing up for others is also important, especially when Jupiter aligns with the Moon. You're seeing things in a new light, which allows you to learn more and expand your horizons.

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Gemini

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During this lunar transit, your imaginative side blooms, and you are able to receive potent new ideas with Uranus in your sign. Creative energy feels abundant and helps transform any in-progress projects. This is a time to connect with yourself on a deeper level. Consider meditating or journaling to get back to yourself.

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Cancer

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The Taurus New Moon brings feelings of bliss and contentment, as it reinforces your drive and desire to excel. Taurus season helps you see your full potential, while Mars in Aries supercharges your desire to claim victory. Now is the time to take it easy and ask for help when you need it. As you move through this new journey over the next six months, you need the support of your loved ones.

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Leo

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This New Moon shows you why you are meant to lead and wear your crown, Leo. You notice the people who are supporting you and those who are actually working against you. This is an important time in your career when you are given more responsibilities. Work as a team with colleagues and learn from them, even if you’re a leader.

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Virgo

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This New Moon helps you expand your horizons, Virgo. Discovering new things or meeting new people is tied to this energy over the next several months. This is a celebratory transit, as you see the effect of your hard work over the last year. Continue to build your foundation, as Venus gives you the green light and makes it easier to impress your bosses or mentors.

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Libra

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Elevating is possible during the New Moon in Taurus. This lunation brings new opportunities and allows you to trust yourself more deeply. Saturn is in Aries, showing you what it means to have quality connections, which is beneficial when it comes to your professional or academic goals. You are putting in the hard work, and Mars is showing you how to be more independent as it prepares you to take on leadership positions moving forward.

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Scorpio

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The Taurus New Moon asks you to revisit past relationships and release anything that is holding you back. This could pertain to a business connection, as the Moon reminds you that protecting your boundaries is essential. Yet, you also need to learn how to trust others every once in a while. This lunation serves as a catalyst for powerful inner healing. Prepare for a new chapter, Scorpio.

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Sagittarius

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Your work ethic is in the spotlight this week, Sagittarius. Expect to see changes in your career. The New Moon in Taurus is asking you to adapt to any changes and be more methodical. This is not a time to rush or be impulsive, even with Mars still in Aries. Learn from your mistakes and be willing to redo some old projects and start over. Taurus season shows you the value in slowing down.

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Capricorn

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The New Moon in Taurus brings you a new love story, Capricorn. This moment teaches you a lot about what you are seeking in a relationship. Taurus season shows you what you value and what you're not willing to put up with. Becoming more vulnerable is also part of this lunar transit. You're learning how to show others your emotional side, which builds trust and helps your relationships thrive.

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Aquarius

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The energy this week is teaching you why it is essential to go at a slower pace and explore your creative gifts. Family connections improve over the next six months as the New Moon adds a diplomatic energy. This lunation also has you focused on interior decorating or switching the decor around your home. Making your environment more relaxing helps you on the road to success.

Pisces

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Your self-expression is part of this New Moon transit, as the Venusian energy allows you to have breakthroughs, especially with Uranus in Gemini. This is a transformative transit that makes it easy for you to connect with your muses. You may receive constructive criticism that shapes your ideas and evolves them. Start that new draft or work on a project that you may have forgotten. This is a time to make something meaningful.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.