Love Horoscope For Thursday, March 31, 2022

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 31, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Aries

Honesty opinions can be subjective, and today you'll want to nurse your sensitivity as you strive to connect with the one you love, but also maintain your sense of self.

This can feel like a juggling act on an emotional scale, but good communication can help you to see things from their point of view while sharing your own as well.

Taurus

You may feel slightly less open to what others have to say as tone or voice can be a guide to what is intended.

Reading between the lines when speaking to your partner can be necessary as hurt feelings can be hidden in order to avoid conflict.

Gemini

Friends can be the right person to talk to when you need a voice of reason or a shoulder to lean on.

Look to your social network and closest friendship circle for what you need emotionally as you go through things that aren't visible to the public eye.

Cancer

You may be overthinking about what someone else perceives of you, and there may be a part of you that jumps to a conclusion before all the facts have been discovered.

Asking good questions and being open to hearing what others have to say can be one way to bring things back into harmony.

Leo

A long-distance relationship can be on the horizon. You could meet someone on an online dating app and find that your true love lives a bit away, but that may be a good thing.

The passion can be electrifying and some space to chat and get to know one another at a slower pace can be healthy and perfect for what you need right now.

Virgo

It's good to discuss the future, including death and inheritance matters. You may find it difficult to bring up these topics when you are so close to the person you love, but it's also an important part of caring for each other's needs.

Ask one another questions about last wishes and if you don't have a will in place, perhaps help each other to have one completed.

Libra

Love can change quickly, and when this happens it can feel as though your world is off balance for a moment in time.

This is not a time to keep things to yourself, Libra, It's better to share openly how you feel when life gets uncertain so that your partner can be there to support and comfort you until things settle down again.

Scorpio

Focus on the positives, Scorpio. Today has all the reasons to feel anxious, but there are so many good things in your life right now. It's a wonderful time to count blessings and to start a gratitude journal.

Happy with your relationship? Perhaps add you're significant other to the top of your gratitude list as a reminder of how fortunate you are to have found someone to love.

Sagittarius

Romance can be the little things that are underrated but so needed.

From a gentle nature to someone being around without saying a word, these tokens of togetherness drive your heart in the direction of deeper love that is both sentimental and lasting.

Capricorn

Family can be such a wonderful blessing when you are getting back on your feet after a breakup.

You may not like to be so dependent on others, but this is not a time to push away the help that you need. Instead, enjoy having so many people love you and being there for you in a time of need.

Aquarius

Compliment someone, today. It's so wonderful to hear kind words and appreciative statements.

If you see someone in your life doing good things that you value, let them know. You never know how much your words mean to them, and they can arrive at just the right time.

Pisces

Someone you love is watching over you. Have faith in the future, Pisces. Sometimes a miracle comes your way when you least expect it to.

You may not know how but money could be coming to you in a way that is both perfect and in the right amount.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.