Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 21 — Mercury Squares Off With Jupiter

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for September 21, 2024 is here. Let's see what the stars predict for your love life and relationships when Mercury in Virgo squares off with Jupiter in Gemini. Mercury and Jupiter tend to overinflate your sense of optimism and leave you feeling scattered about what direction to take or so overzealous that you take a leap of faith without any plans in place.

Embrace the sense of hope and determination in your relationships and ensure you are making the plans necessary for your success. You can take this energy and use it to your advantage so that you can embrace more love in your life. Now, let's see what your love horoscope reveals for this Saturday based on your zodiac sign.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on September 21, 2024.

Aries

While you are feeling hopeful about a particular relationship in your life, Aries, you also need to make sure you’re taking steps to actually honor this connection. You may find that you need to have a serious conversation about your needs, and even boundaries today. This may not even be necessary with your special person, but with someone else. By embracing this need for conversation, you can ensure that you aren’t just honoring this new connection in your life but also protecting the future that you are dreaming of with them.

Taurus

There could be an issue that arises today in regard to finances, dear Taurus. Although you know that love is made up of more than just the finer things in life, you do need to make sure you don’t let this issue become bigger than your love. Whether you are in a long-term relationship, or even discussing a prenuptial agreement, you must focus on the stability of the plans that you’re making for your romantic future – and when in doubt, always choose love.

Gemini

When you make the choice to be your true self and show that to your partner, Gemini, you also are able to create a quite different relationship than you’ve ever had before. But it seems as if you are holding something back, whether it’s a particular dream or even a need that you’ve recently realized is important for you. Try to tune into what it means to be your true self, and then reflect on how this new truth may change your relationship agreement before addressing it with your partner. Because you can’t say that your partner doesn’t see the real you, if you’re not making the choice to show that side of yourself.

Cancer

You need to spend time honoring your own dreams, sweet Cancer. This isn’t just about your romantic relationship, but in terms of your entire life. If you don’t value your dreams, and even what you deserve in a relationship, you will never receive it. Rather than just hope it will all work out; you need to be the one to set the standard for how others love you. While this energy may seem foreign, remember that you do hold power over what happens in your life, and it begins with how you value yourself and your presence.

Leo

You may feel more like spending time with friends today than your romantic partner, Leo. While a healthy romantic relationship is made up of balance, you also must take time to reflect on why you are feeling this way. If it’s simply to get together with people you haven’t seen in a while then that is understandable – but if it’s because of a disconnect you’re trying to ignore in your relationship, then that does need to be addressed. Rather than just distracting yourself today, try to make sure you are dealing with any challenges or feelings that are presenting themselves.

Virgo

As you are busy manifesting success in your career and personal life, you need to also remember to take your partner along on this journey, dear Virgo. You deserve to achieve all your dreams, but it seems that you are creating a separation between your own goals and your relationship which is now creating other issues in your romantic connection. This means including your partner on your plans, talking to them about your dreams, and even asking their opinion. It’s not always a matter of needing the help of others, but sometimes it's enough to simply include the person you love on planning a life that you’ll love.

Libra

You may feel disheartened today because it seems those opportunities you are dreaming of are getting even further away, Libra. While it’s important to feel into this, it doesn’t mean it’s actually reality. Instead of succumbing to the idea that you are limited in your options or even in what you hope to experience, try to instead embrace the importance of your feelings. You may have to make a difficult decision today between your dreams and love – but you also must trust that even if you choose yourself, love will come. Right now, you are meant to focus on what you want for yourself more than any romantic dreams, and when you do, you will also finally attract the relationship you’ve always desired.

Scorpio

You are on a mission of truth, Scorpio, especially when it comes to what direction you should take your life in. But truth is also something that shifts the more that you heal, grow, and even learn about yourself, your life, and even your romantic relationship. You are always in a state of progress, and today, you might finally have a deep realization involving the truth about a particular phase of transformation in your life. Knowing your truth is important, but being able to see the truth about a situation is even more valuable.

Sagittarius

There is a strong pull towards achieving success and social recognition around you right now, dear Sagittarius, but you need to make sure you are still making the romantic decisions that are right for you. Be very mindful today of any romantic choices that feel as if they would bring you a higher social standing or even the approval of others. When it comes to love, you must make sure you are choosing with your heart and not your ego. Try to observe how you feel today, rather than rushing into anything, especially if it involves a new romantic connection.

Capricorn

Embrace the joy and the positive opportunities that will soon be yours, Capricorn. While you are finally seeing the turnaround in your life that you’ve been hoping for, you also need to make sure you are still prioritizing love. This means being able to understand what actually adds fulfillment and joy to your everyday life, so that you can make sure you are still valuing your romantic partner or even your desire for a relationship. A life of joy is made up of not just achieving what you desire but making the choice to enjoy what you already have.

Aquarius

Don’t just let change happen to you, dear Aquarius, but make the choice to initiate it. Rather than viewing life and matters of the heart as simply out of your control, try instead to see just how much influence you have over your life, and especially your relationship. This is a time when you should focus on long-term plans, and even commitment in your connection. Don’t just wait for something to happen but be the one to make it happen. You really can have everything you want, and leaving behind the victim mindset of having no control really can change your love life for the better.

Pisces

There is a difference between love and blending your life together with another person, sweet Pisces. While you are certain of your feelings, there has been a hesitancy to change your life, especially in terms of living together, or even another arrangement that may shift your everyday routines. But today is all about honoring a desire for togetherness, engaging in conversations about the next step with your partner, and also making sure that you take your time planning it. You don’t need to feel that you have to rush this process, but it is one you must start showing up fully for.

