The Love Horoscope Is Here For Each Zodiac Sign On November 3 — Mars Enters Leo

The November 3 love horoscope is here for each zodiac sign, with an astrology forecast for Sunday. Mars moves into Leo, improving relationships. While you can’t make a relationship happen solely on your own, you do need to take action in making your intentions known, expressing your feelings, and even, at times, getting over your own pride in the process.

That's where Mars comes in. Mars is the planet of action and determination and your inner desires. As Mars moves into Leo on Sunday, November 3, you will be propelled from your comfort zone to take greater risks toward achieving the desires of your heart. Leo helps you be bold. This energy can help bring together new relationships or even bring back that spark to existing connections.

Use this time to start working toward what you want in your relationship and learn the importance of patience. It always takes time to bring great love together, but that’s no reason not to make the most of the energy and start going after what you want. Let’s see what each zodiac sign’s love horoscope says about this Sunday.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on November 3, 2024:

Aries

While you are being encouraged to start investing in new beginnings, it seems that you may have some matters of the past to clear up first, Aries.

The new phase of energy does support you in manifesting a significant long-term relationship, however, it could also bring the final phases of divorce or separation.

Try to hold space for both to occur, and remember that it’s okay to go slow, you just need to never give up on the life you’ve dreamed for yourself.

Taurus

Matters of home and family will become a center focus for you, Taurus, but it may require some patience for the process. Try not to be so stuck on one particular outcome; whether it’s a particular house, you’re looking to purchase, moving in with your partner by a certain date, or anything connected to a greater commitment.

That means you should be more focused on collaborating with your partner and letting them feel heard so that when this new phase of your relationship comes together, it will be something you both want.

Gemini

There may be a feeling of wanting to rush ahead and get everything you want now, but dear Gemini, you are being urged to slow down.

While this is a positive time for developing a deeper understanding with your partner, communicating your desires, and even progressing your connections with a retrograde coming up, you might be missing a significant piece of information now.

Pay attention to what arises, and even if it’s challenging, try to have patience as you trust everything is happening for your highest good.

Cancer

Matters of money, finances and worthiness may seem to pop up around this time, Cancer, but it doesn’t mean it is bad news.

With you almost reaching the point of wrapping up some significant chapters of your past, you may be in store for a settlement or even the payout for your divorce.

Although all of this is great news, it won’t necessarily happen on your timetable, so try to hold space for the process. The more you focus on your inner worthiness, the more you can take your time with everything that arises so you can achieve the best possible outcome.

Leo

There will be an incredible energy surrounding you beginning today, dear Leo, but it’s one that you may want to moderate as well.

This will encourage you to focus directly on what you want, but because of that, it may not leave room for much else. Instead of getting tunnel vision for a particular person or outcome, try to honor yourself first, while also creating space for a partner to show up healthily.

There are some important moments of reviewing and learning in your future, so just don’t make any decisions you can’t undo in the future.

Virgo

You may start surprising yourself, sweet Virgo, as you start leaning into your more spiritual side. This new shift in energy may also help bring a soulmate connection into your life or even help to progress a spiritual, romantic relationship. But remember, as amazing as this could be, to keep your focus on yourself.

Don’t attribute any success or greater depth to a singular person. Instead, take ownership of your ability to connect with spirit and even your intuition. This will help you take this soul connection and make it into a truly healthy relationship.

Libra

There may be challenges in store for you, dear Libra, but you can avoid the worst of it by listening to yourself now. Whether it’s a matter of friends not liking or approving of your relationship, or even a level of secrecy about your romantic life, it seems that you are being urged to be more authentic in how you show up.

Don’t try to make everyone happy; instead, keep focusing on your own, trusting that the people who are meant to be in your life always will. And remember, you are the only one with authority over your romantic choices, so choose from the heart.

Scorpio

There will be a greater intensity in your career during this time, Scorpio, but it may also translate to you having less patience for a romantic partner or love interest. While you may be in boss mode during the coming phase, you must remember to give your partner the benefit of the doubt.

This means being mindful of your expectations or even rules that you judge them against. Otherwise, you may end up pushing away a perfectly wonderful partner just because they aren’t showing up precisely how you expect them to. The more open and understanding you can be, the more space love will have to grow.

Sagittarius

You will dream of new beginnings, Sagittarius, but you must rethink something before moving toward them. While there is so much luck and even new opportunities for love coming into your life, you need to make sure that you choose from the soul versus simply saying yes to every offer.

Take in what comes your way, but reflect on whether each offer will help you get closer or further from the life and love you dream of. Small choices matter now, and if you can take your time to decide, you will have a chance to create a truly profound connection.

Capricorn

You can’t improve a romantic relationship without change, dear Capricorn. Although your connection isn’t necessarily bad or wrong now, you and your partner both have ideas of how you want to get back that spark or even develop a stronger emotional connection.

This will be a longer process as you will have to be guided through various periods of reflection and growth, but just try to be open to change instead of seeing it through the lens of fear so that when you do emerge on the other side, your partner will still be beside you.

Aquarius

There is a strong motivation to focus on your romantic relationship, and all that comes with it, dear Aquarius. This won’t only make you prioritize your relationship with greater intensity, but you will also be on a journey to make it healthier as you start creating the future you both dream of.

In order to succeed during this period, you need to continue to focus on your needs while also examining how you can have the time and space you need in your relationship instead of distancing yourself.

Try to see quality moments with your partner when you can relax and care for yourself to envision what life could be like together.

Pisces

Instead of dreaming of far-off adventures, Pisces, you will explore the roots of yourself and your home and family. This will call you to be home more and will also include you focusing more on quiet moments with the one you love rather than any grand trips around the world.

But during this time, you will also care for yourself more deeply, understand the value of consistency and presence, and take steps to create the forever love you have always wanted. This will help you see that you can have the greatest adventure with the one you love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.