Your Love Horoscope Is Here For May 6 — The Universe Has Been Working In Your Favor

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope is here for May 6, 2025. Venus will align with retrograde Pluto on Tuesday bringing a time of fruition and good fortune into each zodiac sign's romantic life. Retrograde Pluto helps you understand the lessons of your past, while Venus in Aries motivates you to pursue what you most want. We get closure and find clarity to setbacks now. A new phase of good fortune starts in love as the universe constantly guides you through heartbreak or challenges.

As Venus and retrograde Pluto meet in the sky, you will revel in how the universe has worked in your favor since the start of the year. This will help answer any lingering questions and provide you with new opportunities. The romantic energy will be heightened, allowing you to put aside differences or what has previously occurred to embrace the beautiful mystery of love.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on May 6, 2025:

Aries

Love often arrives unexpectedly, beautiful Aries. Today, Venus in Aries will align with retrograde Pluto in Aquarius, bringing an unexpected development into your romantic life.

You may realize that you have feelings for someone you considered only a friend or hear that they possess those feelings toward you.

This is a beautiful opportunity to take a chance on love and see where this relationship will lead. Often, the best relationships begin as friends.

Taurus

Your purpose will become clear, Taurus. There has been a great deal of confusion surrounding you recently.

This has made it difficult to distinguish what you are meant to do at this point in your life. However, all of the confusion will clear away as Venus in Aries will align with retrograde Pluto in Aquarius.

You will know precisely what you are meant to do, and though you must listen to your intuition, suddenly taking this next step feels like the easiest choice in the world.

Gemini

Never give up on love, Gemini. You’ve been sticking to the course in your relationship, even if you weren’t sure it would pay off. Yet, as Venus in Aries will align with retrograde Pluto in Aquarius, it finally feels like it does.

This energy will help to solidify an existing relationship or bring a new love into your life.

While it may have been tempting to give up on the love you’ve dreamed of, the universe is about to show you why you can’t. Embrace the revelations as they arrive and have faith in the process.

Cancer

Honor what it is you deserve, dear Cancer. As Venus in Aries will align with retrograde Pluto in Aquarius, themes surrounding commitment and intimacy will surface.

While you used to people pleasing your way into relationships, you’ve ceased doing that. Now, you know what you deserve and have no problem calling out behavior or choices that don’t align with you.

It’s essential to continue to embrace these valuable lessons, as you may suddenly receive the confirmation you’ve been searching for. When you honor yourself, you also finally attract someone who can do the same.

Leo

Take a leap of faith, Leo. Venus in Aries encourages you to expand your vision of love, while retrograde Pluto in Aquarius inspires a take on relationships.

As the two meet today, you are on the verge of an exciting new beginning. Whether this brings a new relationship into your life or progresses an existing one, it is a powerful time in your romantic life.

You may need to let go of a previous belief regarding love and take a risk, but this time you’re not alone, because you’ve finally found the love you’ve always wanted.

Virgo

You can’t approach your romantic relationship on autopilot, Virgo. Romance isn’t about crossing items off a checklist, or scheduling moments of quality time and intimacy. Instead, it needs to be treated as sacred.

Let go of planning everything or coming across as someone on autopilot, doing the bare minimum. Consider taking the day off and seeing where it takes you and your partner.

No plans required. Make space for spontaneity and adventure, and let yourself rediscover the true meaning of intimacy.

Libra

There are no rules when it comes to love, dearest Libra. As Venus in Aries will align with retrograde Pluto in Aquarius, you may have to expand your relationship goals.

This energy inspires you to cultivate a nontraditional dynamic with your partner, or to become attracted to someone you wouldn’t usually describe as your type.

There is a mystery here because it helps you see that love doesn’t have to look one particular way to be real.

Be willing to write your own rules for love so that you can find the fulfillment you’ve been seeking.

Scorpio

Look for where the love is, Scorpio. The love you desire may not be found in the relationship or situation that you are currently in.

Rather than try to make a connection to something it’s not meant to be, look for where the love is. While any relationship needs effort, it’s easier with someone you genuinely care for. If the feelings aren’t present, there isn’t anything you can do to bring them back.

Use the energy today to honor where you have love in your life, although it may eventually bring changes to your current circumstances.

Sagittarius

Be conscious of how you approach a relationship, Sagittarius. While love is a mystery, you or your intentions never should be.

Your love interest or partner may have felt uncertain about the connection recently, as they weren’t sure what your intentions were. However, as Venus in Aries will align with retrograde Pluto in Aquarius, you are urged to become transparent and honest about where you see this relationship going.

Being upfront doesn’t take away the mystery of love, but lets you finally discover it.

Capricorn

Enjoy the simplicity of romance, Capricorn. Your partner doesn’t need elaborate gifts or declarations to feel fulfilled or secure. However, they do need to feel like a priority.

Try to plan a quiet evening today, or another date idea that emphasizes simplicity and quality time. Focus on how you want to feel and recognize that the most important aspect of your relationship is the small moments.

By honoring your divine connection with one another and the importance of quality time, you will experience an incredible day of romance.

Aquarius

The past always comes back until you finally deal with it, Aquarius. There is a saying that the teacher is no longer needed once the lesson is learned.

This is also true in relationships; whether it’s the return of an ex, similar themes or fears, lessons will continue to appear until you finally learn them.

As Venus in Aries will align with retrograde Pluto in Aquarius, you can clear the air and get to the bottom of some serious questions you’ve had about your relationship.

Communication will require you to be assertive and hold space for the past, but it will open you to a new beginning in your relationship.

Pisces

Logic can’t ever compete with intuition, Pisces. While this is true for everyone, it is especially true for you, as Pisces is one of the most spiritually divinely connected zodiac signs.

Pay attention to your intuition today, regardless of what makes sense or seems logical. The energy of Venus in Aries aligning with retrograde Pluto in Aquarius will guide you toward your romantic fate, and the meeting of a divine partner.

Whether stopping at a new place for your morning coffee or slipping your number to someone intriguing you make eye contact with, trust your intuition.

Love isn’t always supposed to make sense, so your intuition always leads you better than logic.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.