Love horoscopes are here! On May 11, you may want to rebel against what society defines as normal. That feeling is described by what's happening in each zodiac sign's love horoscope via Mercury square Pluto. Mercury in Taurus sticks to the routine obligations of love; however, things intensify as it squares retrograde Pluto in Aquarius.

Taurus’ energy brings grounding and opportunities for pleasure, but makes you resist change and become stubborn. While Mercury in Taurus is logical and practical, retrograde Pluto in Aquarius seeks transformation by the sword of truth. You'll face what you’ve avoided and choose the relationship you want. You'll try to keep everything status quo, yet you can’t find it within yourself to keep going. Your partner may come clean about a long-buried truth, or you will rebel from trying to date in the same old ways. Give yourself grace with this energy; no matter what arises, try to continue to choose the growth path.

Daily love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, May 11, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Honor what you truly value, beautiful Aries. Mercury in Taurus will square retrograde Pluto in Aquarius, affecting your romantic relationship and circle of friends.

This energy may bring secrets to light or make you see the people around you differently. While you may have wanted to believe that those who loved you did have your best interests at heart, today you may suddenly see matters differently.

Try to hold space for what arises, and don’t forget what you deserve from everyone.

Taurus

You are allowed to outgrow who you used to be, Taurus. You have gone through so much since 2018, when Uranus entered your sign, and now you hardly recognize the person you’ve become.

As this period ends, it’s up to you to release the version of yourself you no longer need. This doesn’t mean you will end up single, but you do need to make sure that your current self would still choose the same person if you met them now. If not, it may be time to honor your inner growth and who you have become.

Gemini

You don’t need permission from others, sweet Gemini. As Mercury in Taurus squares retrograde Pluto in Aquarius, you will realize how you’ve been giving your power to others.

Whether it’s to your partner or those around you, you have been unconsciously seeking permission from others to live the life that calls to you.

This is part of a period of awakening that will lead to dramatic changes in your life. Let yourself start deciding what is meant for you, as that will help you realize who you are and what isn’t meant to be in your life.

Cancer

Embrace your rebirth, dear Cancer. While Mercury in Taurus highlights themes from your social circle, retrograde Pluto in Aquarius offers you a spiritual rebirth.

You may have spent more time alone recently, as it felt like you no longer resonated with those around you. However, that will change as you attract new and powerful connections. While some of these will be friends or social connections, there is an opportunity for a profound and transformative romance.

You need to ensure you’re not letting your walls sabotage your intentions.

Leo

Your partner should be your biggest supporter, dearest Leo. Mercury in Taurus will square retrograde Pluto in Aquarius, creating challenges within your romantic relationship because of a matter in your professional life.

While you must remain aware of celebrating your partner for their wins, you also need to ensure that you are holding your partner accountable.

This may be part of a larger issue as to whether the person you’re with is someone who can continue to grow with you. Be mindful of the choices that you make, and what your romantic goals are during this time.

Virgo

Be willing to try something new, Virgo. Mercury in Taurus helps you to hold space for new opportunities and beginnings in your life.

However, retrograde Pluto in Aquarius is making you rethink your past decisions and whether the relationship in your life aligns with your personal growth.

While this energy may create some initial challenges, it can benefit your relationship if you’re willing to try something new. This means taking a trip together, scheduling a regular date night or working with a therapist.

Let go of the old ways so that you can have a new beginning in your relationship.

Libra

Don’t settle for less, dearest Libra. Retrograde Pluto in Aquarius is currently moving through your house of marriage, while Mercury in Taurus is bringing up topics related to growth and change.

This can be a pivotal phase in your relationship; however, you want to make sure you’re not settling for less than you know you deserve.

Don’t ignore fundamental differences in your relationship; if your partner says they never want to get married, you must believe them.

Instead of thinking that eventually they will change their mind about whatever issue has been bothering you, believe the words they are saying so that you can become clear of what choice you need to make.

Scorpio

Don’t hold yourself back, beautiful Scorpio. You will feel an intense nudge from the universe today to take a step forward.

The energy of Mercury in Taurus and retrograde Pluto in Aquarius is part of a bigger picture that is helping to free you from what has been holding you back. Whether it’s moving on from a past relationship, or leaving behind the constraints of your past, you must not allow anything to hold you back.

Choose yourself, Scorpio, but also choose the freedom that will lead to the love that you dream of.

Sagittarius

Growth is uncomfortable, sweet Sagittarius. Yet just because growth can be uncomfortable doesn’t mean you should shy away from it. While love is amazing, it will inspire you to become a better version of yourself, precisely what energy today is all about.

Mercury in Taurus will square retrograde Pluto in Aquarius, creating a need for you to grow in how you communicate with your partner.

This may involve seeking therapy, but it will require that you’re honest and transparent in conversations. Let yourself welcome in what is uncomfortable, as that is what will help you continue to grow.

Capricorn

Invest in what you genuinely value, Capricorn. The energy of Mercury in Taurus squaring retrograde Pluto in Aquarius will affect themes surrounding romantic commitment and value.

While you may have difficulty reigniting the spark within an existing relationship, you may also have an epiphany regarding your dating life.

Try to let go of thinking that love only has to look one way, or in trying to get something from a romantic partner that you’re meant to give yourself first. While you must invest in what you value, that also begins with how you treat yourself.

Aquarius

You are ready for this, Aquarius. You are just beginning a phase of inner transformation as Pluto stations retrograde in your sign of Aquarius.

This may go unnoticed until suddenly you wake up and realize that everything you’ve ever wanted is within reach.

As Mercury in Taurus squares retrograde Pluto in Aquarius, there will be an opportunity for personal growth within your relationship. This will change your romantic life; however, you must trust that you are ready for this next step.

Pisces

You have to let someone in, sweet Pisces. Mercury in Taurus will square retrograde Pluto in Aquarius, affecting your houses of intuition and communication.

As a water sign, you tend to keep the truth of your feelings buried, just as you tend to live in your little world.

However, with today’s energy, you must consciously allow yourself to let in that special person. This may bring up a hidden truth within yourself or an opportunity for healing.

To receive the love you want, you must let someone in. Trust yourself to keep you safe so you can take this chance on a new relationship.

