4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On May 11, 2025

On Sunday, May 11, 2025, four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe. Let's just put it this way: this day is going to be intense, in so many ways. We're going to want to take control of just about everything in our lives. During the Black Moon Lilith in Scorpio, there's only one goal: control.

The universe is here to help us temper those wild emotions, as they will be on high during this Lilith in Scorpio transit. While we won't be demanding we get our way, we will see that for at least four zodiac signs, the desire to find closure, control, and security will be on high. The universe shows us the importance of patience, grace, and acceptance on this day.

Four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe on May 11, 2025:

1. Aries

You don’t usually wait around for signs, Aries. You're the kind of person who would rather make the move now and clean up later. But during Black Moon Lilith in Scorpio, something changes. You feel the pull to pause, to listen more deeply. The universe is speaking, and for once, you’re not rushing past it.

What you’re after isn’t just control, though; it’s peace. And this time, peace doesn’t come from charging ahead, but from observing what happens when you don’t act. A surprising sense of relief follows. You realize you don’t have to wrestle life into submission.

You've got the intuition and the right timing going for you, Aries. What you need to know is already making itself known. The key is presence. Drop the armor, Aries. This moment calls for open hands, not clenched fists. What you’ve been chasing is now coming to you.

2. Cancer

On May 11, everything feels amplified: your heart, your intuition, your need to feel safe in a world that rarely slows down. During Black Moon Lilith in Scorpio, your emotional tides rise, but instead of drowning, you start to understand them. The sign is this: you are more in control than you think.

It’s not about suppressing the feels, Cancer, it’s about allowing them to teach you. You’re being shown where the fear lives, but also where the power does. And when you stop trying to fix everything, you start receiving.

Right now, as it stands, you've got yourself a case of emotional sovereignty, Cancer. The last thing you are is falling apart; in fact, you're stronger than ever. The answers are already inside you. Let them rise to the surface.

3. Leo

Your need to lead is strong, but under Lilith in Scorpio, even the boldest hearts feel the crackle of uncertainty. You’re looking for signs, and the universe isn’t shy about giving them. They might come through a dream, a song, or a flash of déjà vu — whatever it is, it's strong and it's real.

The control you seek won’t come from asserting dominance. It’ll come from owning your truth. Something inside you is demanding a deeper authenticity, and the only way forward is through radical honesty with yourself.

You've got the divine timing, and your soul is totally on board with the idea. Let the insights come, even if they unsettle you at first. There’s gold in the discomfort. This is you stepping into a more powerful version of yourself.

4. Sagittarius

You're not one to obsess (well, maybe just a little...), but during Lilith in Scorpio, even your freedom-loving self feels the urge to tighten the reins. You want answers. You want closure. On May 11, standing still doesn’t feel like stagnation, but more like preparation.

This transit exposes the depths of what you’ve been avoiding. The signs you receive aren’t vague, they’re fierce and in your face. You’re being asked to own the parts of your story you’ve tried to outrun. Intense much?

Acceptance is your superpower on this day, Sagittarius. You don’t need all the answers to move forward; you just need some good ol' trust. And that trust is being restored. Keep your eyes and heart open. The message is clear: your next chapter begins now.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.