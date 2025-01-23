Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 24 — The Sun Aligns With The Moon

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign on January 24, 2025, reveals how the Moon and Sun affect relationships this Friday. As the Aquarius Sun aligns with the Sagittarius Moon on Friday, January 24, allow your emotions to illuminate the path forward into self-growth and a stronger sense of emotional intelligence.

The Aquarius Sun is innovative and bold. It invites you to become comfortable with the uncomfortable and to be willing to take a risk on the unknown. The energy of this air sign helps you hold space for multiple possibilities and your self-growth.

As the Aquarius Sun aligns with the truth-seeking Sagittarius Moon on Friday, January 24, you will be invited to journey into your emotional body. While this can help you understand your feelings towards someone special in your life, it can also help you understand yourself deeply.

Be gentle with yourself during this time as you focus on nurturing your inner self and attracting the love you’ve always desired. Love should never make you feel bad or confused when you don’t know which way is up. It’s up to you to take the time to understand what love is so you can feel confident in any decisions you make.

Emotional intelligence is essential for a healthy relationship. This isn’t just about expressing love but being aware of your feelings and why. By reflecting on your emotional responses throughout the day, you can develop a deeper sense of what brings that feeling of love into your life and how to continue to nurture it. Let's explore how this theme plays out in each zodiac sign's love horoscope on Friday.

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Friday, January 24, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Break up your routine, Aries, and try something new. You have done a deep dive into your healing, so all that’s left is to take what you’ve learned and move forward. You will be able to make new connections today or meet someone special.

These connections will allow you to understand yourself deeply and see that everyone is different.

Don’t let yourself become bitter over the past because if a relationship had been meant to work, it would have. Instead, pick yourself up and get back to living life wide open.

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You need to let it go, dear Taurus. As much as you’re validated for the feelings you’ve been having recently, it feels like you’re hanging too tightly to the past. You can’t be a skeptic regarding receiving love and still expect to end up in the relationship of your dreams.

Reflect on what you can let go of to receive what your partner needs. How you’ve defined your needs has shifted, so journaling what makes you know that another person honors your worth may be beneficial.

Don’t be so afraid to let go of the past because it will allow you to feel like you’re moving toward your future.

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Embrace what feels good, sweet Gemini. You can often get bogged down in the pressures from others regarding how to create your relationship.

This can lead you to attract disingenuous connections because you’re not honoring your truth. It's time to decide for yourself instead of letting someone else decide what will make you happy.

You may also consider getting away with the one you love for a few days. If you’re single, join that girl’s weekend because you may meet the love of your life. Whatever you do, though, make sure it feels good to your soul.

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take some time away from the world, dearest Cancer. You are headed in a positive direction in your relationship, but that doesn’t mean you must rush ahead.

Today’s energy encourages you to slow down and take care of yourself. This will also allow you to have the space to reflect on what changes you can make to improve your relationship or attract a new love into your life.

There is no pace that you must keep up or anything you should do. Instead, it’s just about slowing down and letting your love for yourself be enough.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your relationship takes a dynamic turn today, sweet Leo. You have been steadily working to improve your romantic life and learn what type of commitment aligns with your needs. Now, all that work is beginning to finally pay off.

There is an air of forever in your relationship today, so a proposal, talks of marriage, or a meeting with destiny could all occur.

Just be confident in your own growth process so that you can fully be present in what arrives. It’s normal to have some doubts, but you don’t want to push away the very thing you’ve been working to create.

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is no place like home, tender Virgo. You have been flying high recently in your romantic life, and with everything else going on, you’re feeling a bit depleted.

It’s taken you a long time to create a space that truly feels like home today, so no surprise is what you will want to enjoy today.

Invest your energy into cleaning and saging your home today and other rituals that can help you feel energized. Your partner can participate in this process for a perfect romantic evening.

If you’re single, it’s okay to take this time and enjoy your home and life without feeling like you’re less than because you don’t have a relationship in your life – just yet.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your forever love will meet you in truth, beautiful Libra. This idea of speaking the truth is one that you’ve been working on for the last few months. Instead of only saying what your partner wants to hear or is comfortable with, you’ve been challenged to be your honest self.

The relationship that will align with your needs is never one you’ll have to silence yourself for. Create the space for an in-depth conversation today with your partner or the person you’re newly dating.

Be honest about your needs and vision for the future, knowing full well that if theirs is different, you are strong enough to walk away.

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Plan for the life you want to live, Scorpio. There has been a great deal of energy surrounding you recently, helping you understand what you’re worth. This has led you to honor new and exciting dreams that you have for your life, including a relocation or an important move.

Now, you are being guided to focus on the practical plans for the life you want to live. Whether this move is connected to a relationship or in hopes of attracting that great love, you must give yourself time to review all the plans. Figure out your finances and start making your dream a reality.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Practice makes perfect, sweet Sagittarius. You aren’t expected to be changed overnight, but aligning with your growth and continuing to practice will help you become more confident. You are changing the way you communicate within a relationship.

Being honest and transparent will transform your romantic life, but it takes practice to get there. Challenge yourself today to speak on a subject you normally would have remained silent about.

Be honest about your feelings or where you see a relationship going, trusting that that practice will truly help give you the power to attract the love that’s meant for you.

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your intuition is the voice of your higher self, Capricorn. While you are a very intuitive sign, you often doubt the guidance that you receive because it differs from what logically seems possible.

When it comes to your relationship, you must start listening. You’ve been talking yourself into remaining in a connection that, deep down, you know isn’t truly fulfilling you.

While your reasons may be admirable, it doesn’t change the fact that you’ve been ignoring your truth. Try to hold space for your intuition and listen closely to where you are being guided. The love you want does exist; it may not be found where you are.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You know what must be done, Aquarius. Deep within your heart, you understand what choices you need to make and where you are meant to be.

Yet you’ve been struggling with validating this inner sense. Try to reach out to a trusted friend today and discuss what you’ve been thinking.

There’s no reason to fear because there’s no break-up in store, quite the opposite. But you still need to feel supported and follow your heart. This will help give you the confidence to trust yourself and finally share your dreams with your partner.

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Divine inspiration is all around you, beautiful Pisces. You have recently felt plugged back into the universe, which has heightened your spiritual connection with the divine.

This knowledge lets you feel confident in going after what you want. You may meet an important connection through professional endeavors today.

This connection wouldn’t only serve to be meaningful but also would be able to help you achieve your aspirations. Don’t get so stuck in what must be done that you forget to leave space for unexpected miracles.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.