The Moon in Cancer creates a soft space for connection in love horoscopes for February 9, 2025, so you will feel at home in your relationship and life. The Moon holds your deepest feelings and dreams, and in Cancer, it helps you nurture yourself and others with great tenderness.

You may desire to create a haven to feel emotions and nurture meaningful connections. While the Moon is in Cancer, you may feel sensitive or sentimental, but it is only because you are experiencing a deeper connection to your emotional body.

Don’t resist the call to honor your feelings or become romantic with your partner, especially regarding domestic intimacy. Domestic intimacy involves the life you share, your home, and how your daily lives overlap to create moments of connection.

This level of intimacy can involve sharing a cup of tea in the mornings or cooking dinner together in the evening. There is immense joy, not only in loving but in sharing the everyday moments of life with someone. Now, let's explore what this means for each zodiac sign's love horoscope of the day.

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Sunday, February 9, 2025:

Aries

Focus on what you already have in your life, sweet Aries. The Cancer Moon highlights the most meaningful part of your life: your home and the person you share it with.

This energy helps you invest time and energy into your connection, which can help to significantly improve matters.

If there are any talks of relocation, remodeling, or other themes of home, then this would be a good time to start making plans.

Otherwise, you may find that all you genuinely want to do today is curl up with the one you love and enjoy the life that you have created.

Don’t let yourself subscribe to the necessity of busyness because this energy is meant to slow you down so you can appreciate the love that surrounds you.

Taurus

You will be radiating warmth today, dear Taurus. You tend to be one of the most loving zodiac signs, as Taurus is one of the rulers of Venus.

Today, though, the Cancer Moon intensifies your ability to create a safe and caring space within your relationship.

This may help bring you and your partner closer together, especially if there have been recent challenges.

You may also have to express yourself more deeply and emotionally, which would foster understanding in your connection. When you feel deeply, your capacity for love only increases.

Gemini

Love is feeling safe, sweet Gemini. Safety doesn’t just mean that your physical needs are being taken care of, but it represents a feeling of emotional and mental wellbeing. To feel safe and secure in a relationship means that there is no confusion or second thoughts.

You trust that you and your partner are on the same page, and you know you are both operating with integrity and love in your decisions. The desire for safety in your relationship will be intensified with the Cancer Moon.

This isn’t the time to compromise on what you need in a relationship but to lead by example.

Cancer

You don’t need to protect yourself from love, dear Cancer. You may feel self-protective today of your heart and those closest to you.

While it can be healthy to implement boundaries to protect your relationship, you want to ensure you’re not protecting yourself from love.

You may need to reflect on how to make yourself feel safe, especially if you’re beginning a new relationship.

It’s normal to feel like you’re taking a risk, but you can’t have those walls up and still expect to create the relationship you’ve always needed.

Leo

You only need to hold what is yours to carry, beautiful Leo. The Cancer Moon may make you feel like it’s your job to carry the emotions of your partner or those closest to you.

While this can help your partner feel greater support, you must understand that taking responsibility for everyone’s feelings is not your job.

Doing this removes the need for others to practice accountability or take charge of their well-being. Honor your feelings, but also be mindful of emotional boundaries. Love isn’t taking on the feelings of others, but in sitting with them in whatever they are going through.

Virgo

You can make a difference in the world, Virgo. The Cancer Moon encourages you to connect and participate in a cause dear to your heart. This can involve you and your partner volunteering or engaging in your community.

You can add a new element to your relationship by embracing your desire to impact the world. You’ve been searching for what is next in your current connection.

So many of your dreams have already come true. By working with your partner, you will finally find the fulfillment you’ve sought.

Libra

Honor the bond you share with your partner, dearest Libra. The Cancer Moon heightens the emotional bond within your relationship, bringing greater meaning and depth.

This may also confirm the recent changes you’ve made to become assertive in this connection. By honoring yourself, you are paving the way to experience the level of emotional intimacy truly you’ve always desired.

While this energy will make you feel as if the whole universe conspired to bring the two of you together, be careful not to get swept away into any unhealthy attachments.

Scorpio

Love should be an adventure, beautiful Scorpio. You have felt like your romantic life was lackluster recently, as nothing manifested in the desired ways. However, the Cancer Moon brings in the possibility of new love or an international affair.

There is a great deal of excitement surrounding you today and the desire to break free from any ruts. If it doesn’t seem directly related to your romantic life, follow your heart, Scorpio.

By letting yourself have the adventure you seek, you will also stumble into the love that makes all your dreams a reality.

Sagittarius

A transformative love should also be a healthy one, dear Sagittarius. You’ve been doing much work to reframe your thoughts on love and romance. This has been necessary for you to move beyond the karmic cycles that you’ve been enmeshed within.

However, the Cancer Moon may make you start craving the intensity of karmic relationships, which means you must be careful with how you think about love.

A relationship can bring great transformation into your life and still be healthy. Be mindful of chasing the thrill or participating in any dynamics that look like your past, as you’ve come too far to go back now.

Capricorn

Be willing to be honest with yourself, sweet Capricorn. You may be projecting some of your feelings or fears onto your partner now. Instead of overthinking and letting yourself get in your head about this relationship, try to self-reflect.

While there is so much love around you, you want to ensure you’re not the one creating instability in this relationship. Try to be honest with yourself about what you’re feeling and need from your partner.

This can help you to process what you’ve been going through and bring a greater sense of security into your relationship.

Aquarius

Invest in your environment, dear Aquarius. The space you create for yourself in your life fosters your personal healing and growth. Yet it also plays a significant role in your relationship as it helps you feel comfortable being vulnerable.

The Cancer Moon will allow you to focus your energy on your environment. This may involve your home but also affect your daily routines or how you’ve structured your life. Unlike any other zodiac sign, you need your entire life to represent who you are, so you must honor that need.

Doing so allows you to experience the moments of romantic connection your heart truly needs.

Pisces

Become your muse, dreamy Pisces. The Cancer Moon enhances your creativity and emotional expression.

This will help encourage you to embrace your artistic side to express your feelings or what you’ve been going through.

You could also invite your partner into what you’re feeling, which is called pursuit, which would help them see you in a new and different light.

There is no reason to be the person you think your partner wants when all you must do is embrace your true self – artistic side and all.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.