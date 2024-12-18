The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 19 — Venus & Jupiter Align

The Love horoscopes for December 19, 2024 present each zodiac sign with an important question: do you let the past go or not? No matter the recent challenges or arguments you’ve had with your partner, healing arrives with the alignment of Venus in Aquarius and retrograde Jupiter in Gemini on Thursday.

Let yourself breathe easy, trust that not everything has to be figured out, and refocus on the love you have created with your partner. There will always be moments that pull you away from embracing what matters most, but it’s up to you to refocus your energy so love can take priority.

Venus in Aquarius inspires a dynamic and free approach to love and relationships, helping you cultivate a connection that feels good for you, even if it challenges what has been expected of you. As Venus in Aquarius aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Gemini, you can make peace with your partner, or even yourself, and feel more confident in your relationship.

Expand your heart to receive even more love. As the energy of Venus and Jupiter filters into your life through this love horoscope, you will feel more positive and hopeful, leading to you experience a more abundant love — you just have to be willing to let the past go.

Love horoscopes for Thursday, December 19, 2024:

Aries

You may need to take a break from romance today, Aries, and reconnect with friends. You’ve been doing so much recently and trying so hard to invest in a special relationship that you forget love is a two-way street.

Rather than continuing to work to receive what you want, surround yourself with people who already understand you so that you can truly feel good about the life you’ve created, which will help you attract what is meant for you.

Taurus

When you feel valued, you feel love, sweet Taurus, and any relationship issues will fade away in the background.

While this won’t solve everything, it will help remind you why you chose this person to share your life with, which may make a difference in whether to remain in this connection.

Even if you’re reluctant, try to receive the love offered to you because your partner is genuinely trying to do better.

Gemini

Let yourself believe that anything is possible, dear Gemini. All those dreams and aspirations are part of connecting you with the divine plan for your life, which means you are meant to listen. Today’s energy could make you feel more optimistic about your future, as well as the relationship that you have in your life.

This could lead you to consider taking a trip to improve your connection and make some of those dreams a reality. There is nothing wrong with having hope that you and your partner can move past a difficult time; you need to work to make it a reality.

Cancer

Don’t let anything get in your way, Cancer. While you sometimes forget how powerful you are, you have the full support of the universe behind you right now, helping you change your life in all the ways that you desire.

Trust this: whether it’s about repairing an existing relationship or calling in new love, you allow yourself to move in the direction you’re being called.

Try not to guess anything second today, and simply let yourself embrace change and the glorious love that it will bring.

Leo

You are in flux, Leo, but that doesn’t mean you must wait to start enjoying your life.

While you’ve been cautioned not to overcommit just yet, it seems that you will be feeling more positive about making necessary shifts in your romantic relationship.

These shifts are all about creating a more authentic connection and having a relationship that genuinely aligns with your soul. The best shifts happen when you lead by example, so let yourself level up, and enjoy the progress that you are making.

Virgo

The best moments of love don’t always happen when you’re out and about, Virgo, but instead in the quiet moments you share with your partner. Try to be more mindful of quality time rather than quantifying it somehow with gifts or glitz.

You are emerging from a phase of transformation in your relationship, and because of that, you need more quality time than normal to reconnect with your partner.

Put off whatever you had planned and plan a cozy night with you and your partner so that you can realize it is the simple moments that make all the difference.

Libra

There is nothing wrong with asking for help, Libra. As you’ve been moving through a state of observation and learning more about your relationship, you may have begun couple counseling with your partner.

While you are never responsible for another’s growth, today, you may have a breakthrough in your therapy session or even the themes that have recently been brought up.

The new awareness that comes through today will make you feel better about remaining in this connection and can help you feel that you are better because of how you are being loved.

Scorpio

Change is always hard, Scorpio, but the rewards make it worth it. Although you are just beginning a transformation phase, you will receive confirmation for your recent choices today.

This will involve feeling like you are moving closer to what you want versus simply continuing any previous dynamics, hoping it will change on its own. When it comes to love, what you receive will always be what you choose to accept, and as you no longer accept the bare minimum, you are setting the tone for the love you genuinely deserve.

This will allow you to be less afraid of change and live the life you’ve always wanted.

Sagittarius

A conversation is always a chance for healing, Sagittarius. Although you may not feel entirely prepared for what’s coming, you are ready. This conversation will involve recent challenges or even a break-up that has caused you to have regrets or even second thoughts.

Use this to your advantage; you must be willing to apologize and make amends for what has previously happened. Taking responsibility for what occurred will open the door for greater understanding and for you to feel your heart expand as you realize what is meant for you can never be ruined.

Capricorn

Give yourself a chance to see your partner in a new way, Capricorn. While you work through themes surrounding transparency and honesty, you haven’t truly given yourself a chance to see your partner through a fresh perspective.

Often the day-to-day routines can wear on you, or even your own process. But giving yourself a chance to see your partner truly can help reaffirm your commitment and also add a new zest to the relationship.

Just approach any interaction with one of understanding, and you will be able to enjoy a day about the loving connection you’ve created with your partner.

Aquarius

You must allow yourself to receive what you’ve always wanted, Aquarius. It seems your partner has been trying to grow so they can speak more of your love language, but you haven’t been creating the space for them to do so or even opening to receive it.

Try to set down your agenda or plans and focus more on receiving and embracing how your partner is trying to love you, as it will help to improve your relationship and even your perception of any issues you’ve been dealing with. Receiving can be hard, but it can also help you trust that this person in your life isn’t going anywhere.

Pisces

You have never been asking for too much, Pisces, but you are just asking for it from the wrong person. You do hold a romantic idea of love and relationships, but rather than that being your weakness, it’s your strength.

Try to embrace this side of yourself as you move throughout your day so that you can remember you can manifest whatever you dream of, especially when it comes to love. You may receive a romantic gesture today that melts your heart in the best possible way, reminding you that real love does exist.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.