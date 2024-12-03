5 Signs The Universe Is Preparing You To Shift Into A Higher Timeline

Given the chaotic nature of the world and many people’s internal struggles to navigate it, it’s no surprise that quantum jumping and reality shifting have become so popular in manifestation circles and self-help industries.

We’re all looking for an escape, but that’s not necessarily what “higher timelines” provide.

5 signs that indicate the universe is preparing you for a higher timeline.

Manifestation mentor Abby Mahnke took to TikTok to explain that our “higher timelines” are other versions of ourselves that we don’t necessarily have awareness of but the universe uses to move us through new life stages.

When we’re ready for them, the universe starts opening new doors, shaking up our reality, and getting us ready to adopt them in an entirely new reality.

When we open ourselves up to these changes, look out for the universe's signs, and trust that what’s meant for us will find us, we can transcend our restrictive boundaries and truly grow.

What does it mean to ‘shift’ to a higher timeline?

If you’re struggling with your goals, feeling disconnected from yourself, or navigating a chaotic milestone in your life, you might be preparing to shift into a higher timeline — but what does that mean?

“There’s multiple timelines that exist. What we perceive right now is our consciousness in the present timeline,” manifestation coach Marian Bacol on YouTube explained. In parallel timelines of our lives, we’re living entirely different realities with different perspectives, mindsets, and values.

By connecting or “shifting” to them, we can more easily channel our best selves, living with a powerful sense of self-awareness, consciousness, and empowerment.

Through mindfulness practices like meditation, journaling, and gratitude work that help to quiet your inner voice, ground you in a peaceful space, and connect you to your reality, the universe can aid you in shifting to these new timelines.

Before you make the jump towards a better, more fulfilling, and empowered reality, the universe has to test you, your relationships, and your situations — ensuring that what’s meant for you will remain with you as you transition into your “better self.”

Here are five signs the universe is preparing you to shift into a higher timeline.

1. You’ve experienced a ‘tower moment’

A “tower moment,” characterized by the “tower card” in a Tarot deck, represents a period of change and disruption. Sometimes, this explains the end of a relationship, and other times, it explains a massive life change like the loss of a family member or a job.

“The universe has to make room for the new stuff to come in,” Mahnke explained. You can’t move forward into your new life, still holding onto unhealthy things from this one. “Your new life is going to cost you your old one.”

Heartbreak, breakups, loss, and grief are difficult situations to navigate, but often, they’re the big changes necessary to make room for your new life. When you trust the universe, your healing journey truly begins.

2. Angel numbers like ‘1111’ or ‘1234’ are popping up in your daily life

Because our world is made up of energy, from our physical beings to our individual thoughts and feelings, our reality is simply a revolving door of energies and frequencies that we attract. Under this same logic, spirituality experts suggest there’s no such thing as a coincidence.

When we’re on the right wavelength, attracting certain energies, and running parallel to new realities like a higher timeline, the universe often uses synchronicities to communicate that — from having similar dreams to seeing angel numbers like repeating numbers or sequences.

3. You’re not craving unhealthy vices anymore

Similar to attracting what’s meant for us and aligned with our lives, our bodies might start to reject vices like alcohol or unhealthy foods when we’re about to shift to a higher timeline.

RossHelen | Canva Pro

It’s the universe’s way of reminding you that you’re no longer an energetic match for habits that negatively impact your physical and mental self.

Try to rework your routine by prioritizing healthy coping mechanisms like journaling, a more balanced diet, and practices like meditation that can truly take advantage of the universe’s attempts at guidance.

4. You feel guided by heightened intuition

Whether it’s the universe’s guidance or the lingering presence of your higher self, people getting ready to make a transition to a higher timeline often feel a heightened sense of intuition or self-awareness.

“We’re all psychic,” Mahnke said, “you’ve just been programmed to suppress it.”

Instead of seeking validation or opinions from others, you feel guided and empowered to trust in yourself — whether that means making space for healthy hobbies, spending less time with toxic friends, or making impactful life decisions on your own.

This intuition might also manifest in a more confusing way. Mahnke further explained that when you feel drawn to make certain decisions without having any understanding of “the why,” they might lead you to “exactly where you want to be.”

5. You easily pick up on other people’s intentions and energy

If you’re going through a transitional period, where it feels like every relationship and dynamic is shifting in your life, chances are the universe is preparing you for a bigger transition into a higher timeline.

People not meant to be in your life might start showing their true colors. The job you thought you would thrive in might start feeling uncomfortable or unsupportive. You might be forced to cope with guilt, grief, or loss — it’s all at the hands of the universe’s guidance.

Our interactions with other people become radically enlightening as we learn to prioritize ourselves and set boundaries in our relationships that truly protect our own well-being and sanity. Yes, you might lose some friends, but at the end of the day, they weren’t serving you or adding value to your life.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.