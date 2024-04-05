You have to be your own person.
By R. Yosef
Last updated on Apr 05, 2024
Photo: MilanMarkovic | Canva
When you lose yourself in a relationship or marriage, it's terrifying. We spend most of our lives trying to figure out who we are and building our identities. It’s no wonder one of the biggest fears among single people is that they’ll lose themselves once they're in a relationship. Turns out the fears are somewhat warranted. A study from the University of Liverpool in the U.K. found that, of the men and women who are married or entered a cohabiting relationship for the first time during the study, many noted they experienced a loss of their single identities, specifically after moving in with their partners.
While it’s common for couples to begin doing everything together, one of the most important elements of succeeding in your relationship is to continue letting your identity shine. Feeling lost? Your identity is what keeps your relationship healthy and balanced. Losing yourself can lead to feeling stuck in your relationship and having unfulfilled desires. What can you do to regain your own identity if you feel it's already slipping away?
RELATED: Losing Yourself In A Relationship Isn't Love — It's A Lie
Here are 5 crucial ways not to lose yourself in a relationship:
1. Have a regular date night with your friends
Sure, your friends are my friends — kumbaya and all that jazz — but having a healthy relationship at home means having healthy relationships outside of the home with friends and family. Don’t be one of those people who get into a relationship and are never seen again socially without their significant other.
2. Pursue your passion project
Remember that side project you were super passionate about when you met your significant other? It’s probably part of the reason they fell in love with you. So, don’t lose that side of yourself.
RELATED: 7 Traits Every Healthy Relationship Needs If You Want It To Last
3. Take a weekend away without your significant other
Research shows that time away from your significant other may help you feel more independent and personally fulfilled. Plus, if you're cohabiting or married, this time away can lead to actually missing one another — in turn, making you closer once you return.
RELATED: Experts Reveal The 2 Behaviors Strong, Independent Women Should Never Tolerate In A Relationship
4. Learn something new about yourself
Self-development is a key factor in maintaining your independence. Take a seminar, get some coaching, learn how to meditate, and discover something new about yourself. Learning how to recreate yourself within your relationship is invaluable.
Related Stories From YourTango:
5. Get a hobby
Let your passions and discovery collide in a hobby you can call your own. Love to paint? Want to learn how to write that novel? Do you love saving puppies? No matter what you’re into, there’s a class, meet-up, or an organization that can help you maintain that hobby and have you doing things you love and enjoy. People who lose themselves in their relationships tend to regret that decision later on in life. Stay proactive about maintaining your own identity and social life. Your marriage will be better for it in the end!
RELATED: 7 Signs You Have Zero Respect For Yourself
More for You:
Ravid Yosef is a dating and relationship coach. She is an established advice column writer, Certified NLP Practitioner, and Award-winning marketer.