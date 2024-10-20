3 Zodiac Signs Overcome A Specific Obstacle From October 21 - 27 2024

We begin our horoscopes during the week of October 21 - 27, 2024 with a trine from Mercury to Saturn. While this isn’t the flashiest transit, it does help all three zodiac signs get down to business and overcome a specific obstacle before the week comes to an end.

However, it’s a different story with the Sun’s square to Pluto on October 22. This aspect can be prone to power struggles and is often associated with the breakdown of many things, including machinery and even relationships between people. It is an aspect someone may use to try and push their agenda on you. On October 24, Mars sextile Uranus can associated with some type of action that you approach differently, or there may be some activity you feel excited about.

Advertisement

This week will be bursting with energy for three zodiac signs. However, it’s best to fly under the radar rather than seek affirmation from others concerning your accomplishments.

Libra, Aries, and Pisces signs will have a more challenging week than others, but they can overcome the obstacles they face with patience and determination.

Three zodiac signs overcome a specific obstacle from October 21 - 27 2024:

1. Libra

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Libra, you will have a rough start to the week, and it seems to involve a conflict between you and someone you know. The conflict could relate to your home life and/or someone else you live with at home: the biological family or at work.

You are generally good at diffusing situations like this, but it seems to go a little deeper this time. Regardless of what you do, the other person seems to dig in their heels over the matter and is unwilling to change their opinion.

Mid-week, this tension could bring up some deep-seated issue from the past that you may have forgotten or that was resolved. Only the feelings of how this transpired are ingrained in your subconscious mind, and you are speaking loudly about the matter.

While the person involved in the conflict may not be right, tap into your inner strength by leaning into it instead of trying to ignore it. In this case, vulnerability might be an asset.

Advertisement

Focusing on the problem and coming back with alternatives that meet in the middle will soon put you on the right track, especially since you excel at conflict resolution naturally. This is one of your superpowers.

2. Aries

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Advertisement

This week indicates an issue with someone you consider a partner. The relationship could be the problem, and you seem to have reached the end of your rope. It’s possible this issue could deal with work, yours or theirs, and if not, it will relate to a matter of great importance to you.

You don’t generally stay mad long, Aries, but in some instances, this issue has really got you thinking about whether or not you may even want to continue the relationship. The early hours on Wednesday appear difficult, and you may feel upset or angry.

By confronting your inner fears and issues of control you may not have been aware of, you may learn something about your desires for autonomy and authority. By delving into this question, you will be able to return to the other person, possibly changing your viewpoint or acknowledging theirs.

With honest and direct communication, which you are great at, you will be able to resolve the conflict, and this issue could turn into a type of personal self-discovery about yourself and your inner motivations.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Berry Art | Canva Pro

It looks like you will struggle with an issue this week concerning money versus your own hopes and wishes or what you hope for. The issue may concern joint finances or your partner’s money versus what you are hoping to achieve. If you don’t have a partner, this may concern a bill, loan, insurance, or someone else you feel is holding you back from something you want.

Advertisement

Money can be a touchy subject for many couples, and it can erupt into arguments. This strong potential this week may leave you feeling wounded for a few days because it’s not easily resolved.

You are the most sensitive and empathic of signs and it is easy to take things personally, especially if the money issue concerns something you value or have dreamed of.

While this may take a few days to resolve, it can be resolved this week. To fix this issue, you must step back and remove your emotions from anything concerning money and not focus on something that your partner or someone else wants to deny because of money.

The fact is they probably don’t want to deny you what you want. Your personal dreams and desires are one thing, and money is another, and the two don’t always blend well together.

Advertisement

By stepping back and examining your dream versus its cost and the cash available, you can see this situation much more clearly. It is easy to let money become an emotional subject, and this is a mistake.

By taking the emotion out of the equation and simply looking at the cash available, you can get back on track. If you are denied something that you can’t afford right now, this doesn’t mean it won’t happen in the future.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide.