5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Weekly Horoscopes On October 21 - 27, 2024

A powerful week is ahead for each zodiac sign in astrology from October 21 - 27, 2024. And while five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes during it — Pisces, Cancer, Aries, Leo, and Virgo — the rest are encouraged to tune into their inner light and shine bright, too!

First, we begin the week with the Libra Season ending on October 22 and the beginning of the Scorpio Season. With the Sun's transition into Scorpio, there will be a definite shift in how the collective interacts with each other and approaches their goals and dreams.

A drive to be more secretive and seek hidden knowledge and power will be prevalent. Whether this is good or bad will depend on the individuals, though. So don't be surprised if this week draws out a different facet of your personality and that of the people around you.

The weekend will be powerful, too, with another astrological transit to watch out for on October 27 — Vesta will enter Libra on this day. This is harmonious energy for Vesta and will help you use strategic thinking to achieve your goals in a committed and suave manner. Next week, we will reveal more of this within the collective.

Five zodiac signs with powerful weekly horoscopes from October 21 - 27, 2024:

1. Pisces

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces this week: Virgo

Best day of the week for Pisces: October 22

Pisces, the energy this week for you is great and powerful. The first half will bring you sunshine, whether literal or metaphorical and brighten your spirits through surprising events and the presence of your loved ones. If you have a pet at home, they, too, will be a source of great joy for you.

The second half of the week calls on you to be more communal and immerse yourself in the festive spirit of the Halloween season and autumn/spring, whichever hemisphere you live in. Intriguing adventures await you there, too. Plus, you will be flooded with ideas and inspiration on this path.

2. Cancer

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer this week: Cancer

Best day of the week for Cancer: October 24

Cancer, the energy this week is powerfully subtle and introverted for you. If you lean into it, something special will emerge from within you. It can be a hidden talent or insights that protect you from a red-flag situation. Most of you will do well in the first half of the week when you prioritize your well-being, spending time with your loved ones or friends, and other responsibilities.

If you can do this, the second half of the week will be fabulous! Most of you will have a laid-back time over the weekend. It's a cosmic blank slate to do with as you please. What will you choose to do?

3. Aries

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aries this week: Scorpio

Best day of the week for Aries: October 25

Aries, this week's horoscope energy will grow more powerful over the next few days, allowing you to spearhead a campaign or undertaking to extraordinary heights! So, set your intentions now so you can start from Monday and allow things to unfold as the days go on. Each day will be a new milestone in this marathon run, so engage with this energy accordingly.

You are also encouraged to create an outline so you have something to direct your actions and decisions. Even if you need to adapt or change anything, the outline will at least prevent you from getting blocked creatively or feeling lost. If you can seize your destiny and this blessing, this is going to be a significant week in your life and future!

4. Leo

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Leo this week: Leo

Best day of the week for Leo: October 27

Leo, this week's energy is powerful for you. Your weekly horoscopes are all about being fashion-forward, whatever that means to you. Whether your style is contemporary or retro, street or high-end, the point is to double down on your personality and how you wish to appear. The cosmic forces will take care of the rest and help the puzzle pieces fall into place in matters related to your dreams and goals.

You are also encouraged to make time in the second half of the week for some personal R&R (rest and rejuvenation). Whether you do it through self-care practices, chatting with your best friend, going on a date, or having fun is up to you. Your way of life is okay; that's your motto for this week.

5. Virgo

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Virgo this week: Other Virgo

Best day of the week for Virgo: October 27

Virgo, your horoscopes are powerful, and this week is fabulous for you! Some of you are about to glow up under this influence. So, keep your environs clean and steer clear of the toxic. That's how you will know immediately if an energy vampire is trying to take advantage of your cosmic gifts this week.

You are also encouraged to make time for self-reflection this week. Whether you do this through journaling, scrapbooking, talking to yourself in front of a mirror, or sitting in silence and mulling things over, you will discover deep insights that will help you in the coming weeks, especially in November (and around Thanksgiving).

