21 Best Audrey Hepburn Quotes About Life, Love & Real Beauty

A woman who is the embodiment of grace, Audrey Hepburn lived her life to the fullest.

Audry Hepburn was known for a lot of things, but one of the things we remember most about her are the iconic Audrey Hepburn quotes many of us still say and share on social media. Her words — now seen on art and found in countless books — are full of encouragement and women empowerment. To this day, women of all ages look to Hepburn as not only a style icon, but someone who stood up for what was right when it came to gender equality in and out of the entertainment industry.

Audrey Hepburn was a British actress, dancer, model, and humanitarian. She was Born in Brussels, on May 4th 1929. She spent her childhood studying classical ballet. Hepburn’s big break came when she landed the film “Roman Holiday”.

She received and Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA (British Academy Film and Television Award) for her performance. This is extremely notable because she was the first woman to receive all three awards for the same role.

After that our girl shot to stardom. She starred in such movies as Sabrina, My Fair Lady, and Breakfast at Tiffany’s. She won countless awards and was one of the few people in show business to have received an Oscar, Emmy, Grammy and Tony award.

After all of her success she stopped making as many movies and started dedicating most of her time to UNICEF. She worked in a number of countries on three different continents between the years of 1988 and 1992. Ms. Hepburn was a awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for all of her work with the organization as a goodwill ambassador. Later that same year she died of appendiceal cancer.

Audrey Hepburn lived her life with poise and grace. She found the parts of the world that she couldn’t live with and changed them. And she did so looking immaculate.

Audrey Hepburn was a woman who taught us how to love and to laugh, to cry and to mourn; she taught us how to live. She lead by example, and we all watched on bated breath. She taught us how to stand up for ourselves with grace. She taught us how to stand up for others and to stand firm.

I try to live by her example. Here are some of the teachings by the great Audrey Hepburn, along with the best inspirational Audrey Hepburn quotes about life, love and real beauty.

1. When you’re feeling down and out.

“Nothing is impossible. The word itself says I’m Possible.”

2. Teaching us how to change out reflections.

“Beauty is being the best possible version of yourself, inside and out.”

3. How simple it can be to help others.

“As you get older you will discover you have two hands, one for helping yourself and one for helping others.”

4. The Value of your own smile.

“Never regret anything that makes you smile.”

5. Kindness shines through.

“The true beauty of a woman is not in a facial mode but the true beauty of a woman is reflected in her soul. In the caring she lovingly gives and the passion she shows. The Beauty of a woman grows with the passing years.”

6. Show up and make an effort.

“Life is a party. Dress for it.”

7. You must do good to be good.

“To have beautiful lips, say beautiful things. To have beautiful eyes, look at people and see the good in them.”

8. Not teaching us to hope but showing us we already do.

“To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.”

9. Importance of poise.

“Elegance is the only beauty that never fades.”

10. Teaching us how to believe.

“Anyone who doesn’t believe in miracles is not a realist.”

11. Teaching us where to find beauty.

“True beauty in a woman is reflected in her soul.”

12. We prepare for what we expect to happen.

“There is a science of war, but how strange there isn’t a science of peace. There are colleges of war; How come we cant study peace.”

13. Protect the ones you value.

“Cheating on a good woman is choosing trash over treasure.”

14. Everyday should be celebrated.

“I believe everyday you should have at least one exquisite moment.”

15. The value of a good friend.

“True friends are families which you can select.”

16. Accepting who you are.

“My greatest victory has been to be able to live with myself, to accept my shortcomings. I'm a long way from the human being I'd liked to be, but I've decided I'm not so bad after all.”

17. Teaching you the difference between desire and sexual desire.

“I don't need a bedroom to prove my womanliness. I can convey just as much sex appeal picking apples off a tree or standing in the rain.”

18. Teaching us how to live to server humanity.

“Nothing is more important than empathy for another human being's suffering. Nothing. Not a career, not wealth, not intelligence, certainly not status. We have to feel for one another if we're going to survive with dignity.”

19. Morals vs. Materialism.

“Make-up can only make you look pretty on the outside but it doesn't help if your ugly on the inside. Unless you eat the make-up.”

20. Life is about caring for others.

“When you have nobody you can make a cup of tea for, when nobody needs you, that's when I think life is over.”

21. Keep going, because life is beautiful.

“I believe in pink. I believe that laughing is the best calorie burner. I believe in kissing, kissing a lot. I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong. I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls. I believe that tomorrow is another day and I believe in miracles.”

