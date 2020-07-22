How Astrology Played A Huge Role In Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly's Love Story

It was written in the stars.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship seemingly came out of left field. After all, the Transformers actress was in a high-profile relationship with former Beverly Hills 90210 star Brian Austin Green for more than a decade.

However, after months of speculation that there was trouble in paradise for Megan and Brian after both had been spotted without their wedding rings, the ‘90s hunk confirmed that he and Megan had been separated since December of 2019.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, recently appeared on Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s podcast, Give Them Lala...With Randall, to discuss their relationship and how astrology played a role in bringing them together.

How did Astrology play a role in Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship?

While speaking about astrology on Lala and Randall’s podcast, Megan revealed that she had always been interested in astrology since her 20’s, but became obsessed with it when she was pregnant with her first child.

“I learned that you can read your child’s chart and see how they perceive you as a parent,” she said. “So, I became obsessed with wanting to know how my son was going to see me and I got really good at reading their [my kids’] charts. It became an obsession.”

On the second day on set of the movie they're shooting together, Megan invited MGK into her trailer for lunch to learn more about his chart. “I went deep right away. I knew before I even did his chart, I said to him, he has a Pisces moon. I could tell by his energy,” she gushed.

“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” Megan continued.

What is a twin flame?

Many people think that soulmates and twin flames are essentially the same thing; however, that notion is completely false. According to Dr. Lisa Vallejos, "the true purpose of a twin flame is to help mold you into the type of person who is capable of embodying divine, unconditional love ... first for yourself, and then for humanity."

Megan echoed that statement, saying, “Instead of a soulmate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

How did Megan Fox and MGK meet?

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly met on the set of the indie thriller, Midnight in the Switchgrass, which is directed by Randall Emmett. At the table read for the film, Megan revealed that she didn’t know who was going to play the character that Machine Gun Kelly was ultimately cast for.

“We read through, and his, this character that Colson was going to play, obviously the actor wasn’t there. And I was like, ‘Who’s going to play this role?’ And he was like ‘Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly.’ And I was like, ‘Uh, oh.’

Randall was audibly surprised upon hearing Megan’s initial reaction to MGK being cast in the film, and she admitted that she knew the two were destined to cross paths.

"Yeah, because I knew. I could feel that some wild s*** was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what,” Megan added. “I just felt it like, deep in my soul that something was going to come from that.”

“Our trailers were next to each other’s, so I waited outside on my trailer steps every day I worked just to catch one glimpse of eye contact,” Machine Gun Kelly admitted. “I would just sit there and hope.”

What did Brian Austin Green say about their relationship?

On an episode of Brian Austin Green’s podcast, ...With Brian Austin Green, the 47-year-old actor addressed the news and had an incredibly mature response about the situation.

“Neither one of us did anything to each other,” he stated. “She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her. We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

He then added, “She’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that."

