3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Abundance The Week Of March 24 - 30, 2025

It takes patience to manifest the wealth you desire, but three zodiac signs attract financial abundance the week of March 24 - 30, 2025. While things take time, that doesn’t mean your financial matters can’t turn around instantly.

The key to wealth in the week of March 24 comes down to embracing your creative ideas and inspiration involving starting a business, progressing a project or making a long-term investment.

There may be some dramatic turnarounds in the days ahead, but be patient and look at creating financial stability rather than just an instant fix. Be so committed to manifesting wealth that you won’t entertain any other possibility, as this energy will help you attract what you desire now and into the future.

Three zodiac signs attract financial abundance the week of March 24 - 30, 2025:

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Focus your energy on creating long-term wealth, Pisces. While there may be opportunities for short-term returns, you will miss other opportunities, leading to greater financial stability if you seize them. Try to use this time to tune into your intuition toward ideas, projects and investments that feel like they resonate with your soul, as that will be the way to create the financial improvements you seek.

On Saturday, March 29, the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries will occur, bringing about a dramatic turnaround in your finances, and you can attract abundance. This may be a moment of fruition on a project you’ve been working on since 2023.

However, you are being urged not to overspend or change your way of life overnight as Neptune moves into Aries on Sunday, March 30. This energy will increase your focus on finances and bring enormous success, but you want to continue acting in your future dreams' best interests.

Advertisement

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Be proactive in improving your finances, Aquarius. Mercury retrograde will shift into Pisces on Saturday, March 29, bringing a reflection period to your financial life. During this time, it’s important to reflect on your budget, how you’ve generated income, and what intuitive ideas you may have ignored. There is a deep sense that you will need to take a chance on an unconventional way of improving your finances, yet you are guaranteed it will pay off.

Mercury retrograde requires you to review the details, but in Pisces, it’s not just about financial matters but also your values and self-worth. Mercury will be retrograded in Pisces until April 7, as it stations directly and will remain there until April 16, marking this period as one to take action and attract financial abundance. Reflect so that you can make positive improvements later on.

Advertisement

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Steady yourself, dear Leo. Finances can be challenging, especially if you try to keep up with the status quo and live outside your means. While you tend to bounce back, receiving some help from others wouldn't hurt. Be sure that you are acting responsibly with your money, as well as money others have given or entrusted you, as the best way to attract financial abundance is to show you can handle what you already have.

Advertisement

Starting Thursday, March 27, Venus retrograde will move into Pisces, bringing unexpected shifts to your financial life. From March 27 to April 12, you will receive an unexpected financial gift through an investment, inheritance, or personal loan from a friend or family member. This will help turn your life around, but you do want to ensure you’re being responsible and not spending money you don’t yet have.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.