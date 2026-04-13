The Tarot Horoscope For Tuesday, April 14 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign’s daily tarot horoscope is here for April 14, 2026. The Sun is in Aries while the Moon is in Pisces. The collective tarot card is Nine of Cups, which is about finding things that make you feel satisfied.

Tuesday's theme is self-fulfillment. The Pisces Moon makes everything around you feel dreamy and borderline romantic. When the Moon enters a sweet conversation with Venus and Jupiter, you want to enjoy your life to the fullest. Today's warning is to avoid going overboard when getting the things you want. The Aries Sun keeps you honest and helps you know the difference between reality and fantasy. This is the time to pursue your dreams, but be practical in pursuing your happiness.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, April 14, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aries: Five of Swords

Aries, today's daily tarot card is the Five of Swords, which represents conflict. When it comes to self-fulfillment, you may experience inner wrestling between what you want and the responsibilities you carry in friendships and family.

April 14 isn't the day to brush your desires aside. Even if you can't actually do something yet, it's good to think about what life would be like when you have the opportunity to pursue your own dreams. You'll enjoy playing around with various scenarios and future planning. Envisioning now will be the first step you take to creating later.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Taurus: Queen of Swords

The Queen of Swords highlights clear communication, and one way you become attuned to what you believe is to work out your thoughts. On April 14, journaling can be a pathway toward self-fulfillment in your life.

Writing or speaking to a friend allows you to process your feelings and get to the root of those emotions. The first step toward achieving your dreams is to fine-tune what they are and why. You don't need to know everything right now, but embarking on learning more about yourself can help.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Gemini: Wheel of Fortune

Gemini, your The Wheel of Fortune signifies life changes that start on April 14. You're ready to pursue a beautiful journey in your life that you have always wanted to live.

Change can be ongoing and simple, so you truly feel it's what makes you happy. You start small by choosing various areas of your life that feel ready for change. You don't have to undo everything you're used to today; see what works and what doesn't, a little bit at a time.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Cancer: Justice

Cancer, as a loving person, you lead with your heart, but there are times when you also have to be logical. Leading with the mind can feel at odds with what you believe is best for a situation.

The Justice tarot card represents fairness, and that can imply letting the consequences of another person's decision fall despite your desire to shield them from them. People often learn best when they experience life as it flows naturally.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Leo: Eight of Cups

You're a strong person who knows what you need and want to live the life of your dreams. Fortunately, your daily tarot card for April 14 is the Eight of Cups, a symbol of powerful emotional energy.

The Eight of Cups symbolizes the process involved in leaving a situation you no longer like being in. Cups represent emotions, and the number eight represents powerful change. Today, a decision must be made about what no longer fits in with your life. One small act can be the catalyst you need for your fresh start.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Virgo: The Hermit, reversed

Virgo, practicality is how you function best. The Hermit, reversed, represents the re-entering of the world, and for you to feel happiest, it needs to be simple and smooth, without any drama.

You look at ways to secure your peace and discover what works best for you. You avoid situations that would distract you from the various things you need to accomplish on April 14. You see what works and what won't and aim for it with precision.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Libra: The Hierophant, reversed

Libra, your flexible mindset works nicely for you right now. It allows you to really listen to others' suggestions and feel good about making compromises for the sake of the collective.

The Hierophant, reversed, denotes letting go of expectations related to tradition or how things have always been done. On April 14, you realize that you don't always have to keep the status quo, especially if there's a better way to do the same task. When the door to change opens, you go through it with curiosity and high anticipation for success.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Sun

Scorpio, you are ready to truly enjoy your life. Starting on April 14, the Sun tarot card highlights joy and happiness. The ideas that you have held back on initiating are now ready to come to life.

You aren't afraid of what change will do to your future. Instead, you're ready to enjoy them. You feel the positive momentum building, and it feels natural to you to do what's best for you, no matter what others think.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Two of Pentacles

On April 14, you'll see how to simplify your life so it's more enjoyable than it's felt in a long time. The Two of Pentacles symbolizes overdoing it when multitasking and the need to set your priorities.

Sagittarius, you want to live an honest life. You see how being busy has given you a false sense of security, but now you also realize the value of simplifying. You know that less can be so much more when done for the right reasons.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Ace of Swords

The Ace of Swords is about realizing what you didn't know before, Capricorn, and it's on April 14, that you spot a problem clearly. Today's a day for resolving conflict and putting to rest long-standing issues that have hindered your ability to live life on your own terms.

Once you recognize a situation for what it is, you won't rest until it's resolved. The work you do now feels personal and satisfying because it frees you to be who you know you can be.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aquarius: The High Priestess, reversed

The High Priestess, reversed, highlights a feeling of disconnection from your intuition. There are various reasons why you have lost touch with your inner thoughts. Work distractions. People's problems. Bills and other responsibilities have pulled your time and energy.

Yet, on April 14, you stop letting those things get in the way. You see them as excuses and start finding reasons to reconnect with the universe. You let your mind become silent through quiet reflection and patience.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Pisces: Four of Pentacles

The Four of Pentacles is about financial security and stability, Pisces, and if there is something you have always wanted or needed, it's to be at peace with your economic situation.

On April 14, you're ready to do whatever it takes to improve your situation. You can use your hobbies and the things you enjoy doing to get where you want to go. Once you've decided life has to change, there is truly very little to stop you from making it happen.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.