The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From April 13 - 19, 2026

On your zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week from April 13 to 19, 2026, a strong current of Aries energy provides powerful energy for manifesting what you want in life.

By Friday, April 17, seven planets are congregating in Aries, creating an intense stellium. A stellium is a portal of luck, but it requires that you rise to any challenges that occur. Don’t sit on the sidelines of life in the week ahead.

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Stay grounded and centered this week, but allow yourself to take action. Practice patience and diligence, but be willing to take a risk and go after your dreams.

Aries

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Luckiest day for Aries: Friday, April 17

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Make a wish, dearest Aries. On Friday, April 17, the New Moon rises in your zodiac sign. This is the perfect time to celebrate the fresh start that this year represents for you. You are just beginning an incredible journey of growth and manifestation, even if it doesn’t feel like it yet.

Allow yourself to open to new experiences and ideas. Believe in your most far-fetched dreams, and be willing to take a chance on yourself. This New Moon is supercharged by the stellium in Aries, so set an intention and be willing to do whatever it takes to manifest it.

Taurus

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Luckiest day for Taurus: Thursday, April 16

Take action on your intuition, Taurus. As a steady, grounded earth sign, you have no issues charting a course to success. However, that doesn’t often include your intuition. Instead of only relying on practical aspects, like spreadsheets and business plans, try to embrace your intuition on Thursday.

Mars in Aries aligns with Pluto in Aquarius on April 16, bringing deep and powerful insight into your career. This energy paves the way for a very exciting Taurus season. Let this new chapter in your life be one in which you listen to your intuition as much as you make logical plans.

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Gemini

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Luckiest day for Gemini: Tuesday, April 14

Pay attention to the offers you receive, Gemini. Beginning on Tuesday, April 14, Mercury is in Aries, helping to bring new offers and opportunities. Mercury is the planet of communication. In Aries, it takes on the role of a divine organizer within your life.

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This helps you meet new people and make the right kind of connections. You may hear about new offers that could help further your dreams and goals. Be sure that you are open and believe in yourself, as this can be a powerful time for transforming your life.

Cancer

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Luckiest day for Cancer: Thursday, April 16

Dream your way to a new life, Cancer. On Thursday, April 16, Mercury unites with Neptune in Aries. There is no shortage of Aries energy in the days ahead, yet this transit is a beneficial one. This helps you to tune into your professional dreams and goals, and receive spiritual downloads about your purpose in this lifetime.

Mercury helps you communicate your ambitions to those who can help. You may even be fielding offers. Pay attention to your dreams and the ways that you feel you’re meant to change the world, because it’s all possible.

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Leo

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Luckiest day for Leo: Saturday, April 18

You can't rush your healing, Leo. The surge of Aries energy this week makes you the luckiest zodiac sign. However, you must make sure that you’re focusing on the greater meaning behind whatever you choose, specifically on Saturday, April 18. On this day, the Sun and Chiron unite in Aries, bringing a need for healing.

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Healing isn’t only the painful remembering of what you’ve been through. It’s also the ways that you care for yourself. Be sure you’re not trying to rush through your healing in order to get to the reward.

Virgo

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Luckiest day for Virgo: Friday, April 17

Let yourself begin anew, Virgo. The New Moon in Aries rises on Friday, April 17. This is a beautiful time to embrace a new course or change in your life. However, this change is not superficial. Instead, it truly highlights all that has gone into this moment.

You don't always like change in your life, as familiarity and comfort bring safety. However, that doesn’t always mean it's what’s best for you. The New Moon brings you an opportunity to embrace change and to become the author of your own story.

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Libra

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Luckiest day for Libra: Sunday, April 19

Ground yourself in what is good, Libra. Taurus season begins on Sunday, April 19, allowing you to make important changes in your life. Taurus is an earth sign that helps you focus on your emotional and physical well-being. You are guided to embrace this tender and loving energy.

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There is no reason to rush or push your goals. Taurus helps you be patient and take your time so that whatever you achieve carries a sense of stability and security. This is the time to do what feels good for you.

Scorpio

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Luckiest day for Scorpio: Saturday, April 18

Heal so you can choose better, Scorpio. On Saturday, April 18, the Sun conjuncts Chiron in Aries. The Sun brings action and motivation while Chiron activates your ability to heal. This brings a need to take action toward improving your life so that you can make better choices for yourself.

Aries energy helps you to take action and have the confidence to actually choose what you want. You have been working towards this for some time. Now, you go from just thinking of doing something to actually taking action.

Sagittarius

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Luckiest day for Sagittarius: Thursday, April 16

Embrace your creativity, Sagittarius. Mercury conjuncts Neptune in Aries on Thursday, April 16, intensifying your creativity and helping you accomplish your dreams. Mercury and Neptune together help you to tap into your inner muse and spiritual guides.

This energy specifically involves writing and other artistic endeavors. Whether you’re looking to launch a new career or advance in the workplace, this energy is all about helping you to embrace your creativity to attain success.

Capricorn

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Luckiest day for Capricorn: Sunday, April 19

Keep it simple, Capricorn. Taurus season begins on Sunday, April 19. This is your yearly reminder to slow down and give yourself time to enjoy the life that you’re creating. Taurus energy also improves romantic, career, and financial matters, but not through force.

While Taurus is an earth sign like yourself, it reminds you that simple pleasures often carry the greatest meaning. Use this energy to plan a holiday for yourself or stop devoting your energy to anything that drains you. Keep it simple and keep it beneficial.

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Aquarius

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Luckiest day for Aquarius: Sunday, April 19

On Sunday, April 19, the Sun moves into earthly Taurus, igniting a beautiful and lucky time in your home. This energy helps you to start home improvements or beautification projects, and also protects you and those with whom you live.

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Taurus brings a season of slowness, pleasure, romance, and beauty. Whether you’re looking to catch up with those who mean the most to you or you’ve been considering that kitchen DIY project, this energy can help make it all happen. Don’t worry about having the funds for your projects, because Taurus season also helps bring in anything you need.

Pisces

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Luckiest day for Pisces: Tuesday, April 14

Everything you need is on its way to you, Pisces. On Tuesday, April 14, Mercury enters Aries, helping to bring in new job offers and financial opportunities. Aries energy governs your wealth and self-worth, so it’s important to remember what you deserve as you begin this energetic chapter.

Mercury is all about communication. So whether it's offers or opportunities, this is your chance to finally attract what you’ve known was always meant for you. You deserve a life of abundance and meaning, and this is part of making it all happen.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.