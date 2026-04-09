3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success All Week, From April 13 - 19

Three zodiac signs are attracting financial success from April 13 to 19, 2026. This week brings a surge of intense Aries energy, which is fantastic for new beginnings and starting new projects or jobs.

Aries brings an excited and determined energy, but you must practice patience and avoid impulsively spending if you want to achieve financial success. Focus on the new beginning you want to tend to on Friday, April 17, as the New Moon and stellium peak in Aries.

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What you do now matters, as you are setting the course for all that you hope to achieve in the years to come.

1. Pisces

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You are meant to take action, Pisces. The New Moon and stellium in Aries occur on Friday, April 17. This is a phenomenal energy for attracting new financial opportunities or investments, but you must also take action.

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You won’t be able to delay a decision during this time, which may feel challenging. Trust your intuition and act when it feels like you are meant to.

The New Moon creates a powerful opportunity for a new financial beginning in your life. This is intensified by the seven-planet stellium that coincides with this lunation. At the time of the New Moon, Saturn, Sun, Neptune, Chiron, Mars, and Mercury are all in Aries. Focus on harnessing this energy. You can make major strides in your financial goals, just be sure you remember what you deserve.

2. Aries

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You can make any changes you desire, Aries. This is your week. Not only are you going to experience the New Moon and stellium in your zodiac sign, but on Sunday, April 19, the Sun enters Taurus.

You are starting a lucky period that allows you to make positive changes. Yet, with the Sun moving into Taurus, you are urged to focus those changes on your finances.

Taurus season is a time of financial abundance. You are asked to approach new investments and changes with practicality and logic, rather than impulsivity. This helps you refine your goals and understand what you actually need to do to achieve success. Don’t see this as a time to slow down but to practice greater wisdom and discretion in generating greater wealth.

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3. Capricorn

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Be open to new sources of income, Capricorn. On Thursday, April 16, Mars in Aries aligns with Pluto in Aquarius, bringing about an innovative time in your financial life. During this time, you are either going into business or forming a partnership with someone who is already in your life. However, this energy also supports an at-home business or real estate endeavor.

As Mars and Pluto meet, you must be open to new opportunities in your financial life. This may mean starting your own business, but it could also support you in creating a side project. Don’t look at your work or money in such a traditional way. Instead, be open to seeing new perspectives and willing to take a chance on your success.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.