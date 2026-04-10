Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For April 13 - 19 — The Most Important New Moon Of The Year Is Here

Weekly horoscopes are here for April 13 - 19, 2026, when the New Moon in Aries marks the start of a powerful new beginning for each zodiac sign. The week begins with Mars, the planet of action, and Neptune, the planet of illusions, meeting for a rare conjunction in Aries, the perfect astrological energy for creating meaningful change in your life. This historic Aries season continues as the New Moon rises in this sign on April 17, encouraging us to face our fears.

This week, we're tapping into our hidden power and discovering our voices. Prepare to discover your treasure trove with Mars and Saturn pushing us beyond our limits, but compensating us if we stay consistent. Hard work is important this week, as is reflection, because this Aries energy could trick us into rushing towards illusions, courtesy of Neptune. Towards the end of the week, Luna in Taurus gives us a taste of what we can expect when the Sun enters Taurus in the next week.

Weekly horoscopes for April 13 - 19, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This is a defining week with the New Moon in your sign, Aries. Although there are a plethora of planets settling in your sign, adding a little stress to your week, this still feels like a positive new beginning.

First, the Moon in Pisces brings comfort and promotes self-care, reminding you to be calm. These are not moments to move recklessly, so choose your battles wisely. Establish your game plan and strengthen your routine as you prepare to learn more about becoming disciplined. Once the Moon is in your sign, you feel ready to explore and embrace these changes with more clarity.

The Moon in Taurus at the end of the week connects you with your goals and wishes, but don't forget to treat yourself, too.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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With the Pisces Moon at the start of the week, the spotlight feels more comforting and welcoming as you receive guidance and assistance from others. Surround yourself with friends that you trust and who could serve as mentors during this intense Aries season. Their wisdom could prove to be valuable, Taurus.

The New Moon in Aries prepares you for new adventures connected with the dreamscape. Make sure to take it easy towards the end of the week because rushing won't get you anywhere. Revising your work could prove to be fruitful since you have a strong connection with your imaginative side this week.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Career expansion is the theme of the Pisces lunation at the start of the week, with new opportunities presenting themselves. While this Aries season has you working hard towards your goals, the Pisces energy shows you how far discipline can get you.

The New Moon in Aries brings a blueprint for you to work on over the next six months. However, this is a period for you to be more analytical and make practical goals because the Neptune energy could add moments of delusion, especially when it connects with Mars at the beginning of the week.

With the Moon in Taurus over the weekend, it's time to rest, Gemini. Focus on activities that shift your mindset towards more positive things, since it can help add more optimism with Venus also in this sign.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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The water energy from the Pisces Moon at the start of the week gives you more of an appreciation for learning new things, Cancer.

Get ready to take on more responsibilities with the New Moon in Aries on April 17 showing you how to be the leader and be more confident in your roles moving forward. This is not a time to second-guess your abilities and potential. If there are any conflicts with others, these transits are showing you how to be a better listener and learn from past mistakes as Mars and Saturn force you to analyze the situation with more clarity and logic.

Having the Moon in Taurus makes the weekend a very instructional one, showing you how to be the best version of yourself to friends and family.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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You're feeling unstoppable this Aries season, but it’s best not to go full speed ahead without a clear plan. This week, you're pulled into a situation that helps you discover how to become a better problem solver and be more understanding with others.

As the New Moon in Aries rises on April 17, you realize exactly why you're destined to be an aristocrat, Leo. You are taking command and the lead once more, especially if you’ve lost faith in yourself.

Over the weekend, the Moon in Taurus represents a culmination of a story that began at the start of the week.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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The Pisces Moon energy at the beginning of the week is useful for making fair compromises, Virgo. Ask yourself what you would like to see in your relationships moving forward, only if you want changes.

During the nostalgic Aries New Moon on April 17, take a deep dive into the past and heal your inner child. While it could be emotional and overwhelming, you are reminded to find the grounding energy in friends, family, or your hobbies. There's also an element of self-forgiveness during this time.

The Moon in Taurus offers you a fresh and more positive beginning over the weekend. Go at your own pace and set more realistic expectations before the Sun enters this part of your chart in the next several weeks.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This Aries season has shown you a lot about becoming more independent, Libra, and the New Moon on April 17 emphasizes this. But first, the Moon in Pisces brings to light how to protect your energy and incorporate more balance in your life.

As Mercury begins transforming your relationship sector, having meaningful communication with people becomes more important than ever. The New Moon on Friday tests your ability to speak up for yourself. Mars in opposition to your sign is also helping you focus on yourself and become more independent.

When the Moon is in Taurus over the weekend, learning from the past is essential in order to strengthen your armor.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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During the compassionate Pisces Moon energy at the beginning of the week, you're releasing any relationships from the past. This week, you are entering a new phase of refusing to settle for less.

The New Moon in Aries is about releasing and making room for more positive and abundant things in your life. Of course, this could be a slow and frustrating process, Scorpio. But with patience and determination, you will succeed. This week, you are given more responsibilities at work. But you're more willing to collaborate with others, which makes things easier.

The Moon in Taurus brings calming energy that helps you understand your friends better. Relationships thrive this weekend, and it serves as a prelude to the upcoming Taurus season.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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As you connect to your root system at the start of the week, the Moon in Pisces prepares you for the challenges that await. However, as a fire sign, these planets in Aries make a positive aspect to your sign, making you more solution-oriented if any obstacles present themselves.

When the New Moon takes control on April 17, your inspiration returns. This is your time to pursue new artistic endeavors since the fire energy is supercharging your thinking process now that Mercury is also in this sign.

Once the Moon is in Taurus over the weekend, you become much more diplomatic.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Prepare to shine during the Pisces lunation at the start of the week, Capricorn. You're making strategic plans with this energy helping you brainstorm some potent ideas and to share them with others.

Now that there are more planets in Aries, the New Moon may feel powerful and draining. However, because it is happening at the lowest part of your chart, this could prove to be advantageous as you discover support through family. Your curiosity to uncover the past is prominent. Overall, you learn a lot about yourself this week.

The Moon in Taurus closes the week, bringing flirtatious and romantic energy to your world.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Understanding your value system better is a big goal for you this week as the Pisces Moon at the beginning of the week brings you back to uncover the lessons from the eclipse. This Aries season has been pushing you to find your voice and trust your process without being your worst critic.

With the New Moon rising in Aries on Friday, you experience a renewed interest in community and exploration. Beginning a new course could be an exciting prospect during this time with Mars in Aries pushing you to expand your understanding and be more courageous with your self-expression.

The Taurus Moon provides grounding energy over the weekend, showing you the value of rest and connecting with family during stressful periods.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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The Moon kicking the week off in your sign gives you an advantage, Pisces. Your confidence levels rise, giving you an edge during this Aries New Moon.

Because of all this fire energy, you're more concentrated on discovering your victory. This is a week of learning and understanding the areas you need to strengthen within your work in order to continue to be prosperous.

The positive Venusian energy through the Taurus Moon over the weekend leads to better connections and camaraderie with the people you care about the most.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.