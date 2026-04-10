3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Experience Luck & Prosperity All Week, From April 13 - 19

Three Chinese zodiac signs are experiencing luck and prosperity all week from April 13 - 19, 2026. Three specific days this week to look forward to are April 14, 16, and 17.

There are no Success or Reward Days this week, but there are still a few opportunities to create the life that you want to live. April 14 is a Full Day under Horse energy, which enables you to break free from restrictions and create a new path. On the 16th, the Stable Day helps you get more organized. By April 17, an Initial Day, you are ready to start a new project or take a relationship to a new level of closeness.

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1. Rooster

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This week, career luck gives you more control over your time, and time is even more valuable than money. An important conversation helps you regain control over your work in a small way. On April 17, Metal Rooster Day energy is under your sign, giving you an edge where you can start a new path. You are capable of being meticulous, so your attention to detail helps you get things organized the right way.

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You're ready to make an important change that boosts your confidence and motivates you to try a new idea. Making the switch from a routine that's outlived its purpose helps you access resources you didn't realize you were missing out on before. You make new connections, and their influence encourages you to think at a higher level.

2. Monkey

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You like doing things with high energy, but this week, prosperity and luck arrive through emotional stability instead. On April 16, you are in the perfect position to tackle work that needs to be done. You have the mindset to focus and the desire to stay motivated.

April 16 is a Metal Monkey Stable Day, which enhances your tenacious spirit and helps you lock in. Where there's confusion, you bring calming energy. You can help a friend get mentally unstuck so they can solve a problem. By helping someone, you attract positive energy in full measure.

3. Horse

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The prosperity you receive this week is an emotional sense of satisfaction for work well done. On April 14, the Full Day under Fire Horse energy, you pack your schedule with all the errands you need to accomplish this week, and it's as though you have run ahead of time and get it all done.

You're gaining a sense of closure, which allows you to feel mentally at ease. Whether you're paying off a debt that's been on your mind for a while or getting the answer to a long-standing question, things are coming full circle for you this week, Horse. The beautiful part is the sense of abundance that comes with it.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.