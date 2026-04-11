5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, From April 13 - 19

Five zodiac signs are experiencing the best horoscopes from April 13 to 19, 2026. The Aries New Moon on April 17 brings a lot of changes, both to our finances and to how we connect with others.

The influx of Aries energy is pushing us to go full speed ahead, but Saturn is adding some roadblocks along the way. We must practice patience and perseverance. However, if we create a consistent plan, we can reach the stars. Aries season pushes us to evolve and transform. The progress is slow, but these five signs have the support of Saturn and Mars to help us triumph.

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1. Aries

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You are off to the races during this New Moon. With all these planets in your sign sending mixed singles, it feels like an awakening. Promise yourself that you will not become your own worst critic during these frustrating moments. Venus in Taurus shows you how to incorporate self-love. Meanwhile, the Moon in this position puts your goals and dreams to the test. This is not a setback. It's an upgrade.

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Take the course you've been eying or start a new routine that prepares you for the day. However, do not fill your plate with unnecessary things. Understanding your limits is imperative this week. You are on your way to achieving excellence, but discipline must be instilled first. Dreaming big is possible as long as you also become practical. Stay grounded and don’t be afraid to try again or start over.

2. Leo

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You're expanding your horizons, as the New Moon makes you much more enthusiastic about the learning process. You have a new desire to travel and explore or learn something meaningful over the next six months. Mars in Aries brings the momentum to get you moving. However, Saturn slows things down and could bring some conflicts or pressure.

For those in academia, this is a period when learning from mentors unlocks new concepts and understanding that enables you to move forward. Perhaps you'll learn how to study more efficiently and prepare ahead of time for an exam. If you're focused on career goals, strengthen your existing skills to stay ahead of the game. Don’t rush through your projects, and be willing to collaborate with others and make edits. Saturn and Mars remind you that if you’re not satisfied with the output, try again.

3. Sagittarius

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New ideas flourish during the New Moon in Aries. Get ready to share your work in progress with others. This is the time to find like-minded people who push you to be better. There is also romantic energy present this week, but it’s showing you why moving forward is important. You don't want to stay trapped in the fantasy of the past. If you've been romanticizing a past connection that wasn't good for you, Mars and Saturn shatter this illusion.

This could also be the start of a new connection that allows you to see the world in a different way. Aside from romance, you are also experiencing a period of steady financial growth, as long as you prioritize saving. The transit emphasizes improvement and developing new skills that help your creative process.

4. Libra

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This is your moment to shine, Libra. The New Moon in Aries illuminates your relationships, while Venus adds blessings to your finances. You feel especially independent, but you also must find balance within your relationships.

With all this Aries energy, hard work and patience are required, especially with Saturn and Mars now in the same sign. You are inspired to become more of a team player or begin a project with a close friend or partner. Financial stability is on the horizon with Venus in Taurus pushing you to be mindful of what you own and what you want to accomplish.

5. Aquarius

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This New Moon brings to light how you adapt to the spotlight. Spend time with those who inspire you or start that new project you’ve been dreaming about. Don't be afraid to ask for help if you need it. This is the week to get things moving now that Mercury is in a new sign. You are reminded not to think small. Instead, aim high and don’t look back. However, a plan is needed at this time.

For those in leadership positions, be fair and mindful of how you interact with others. The Aries energy makes you someone that others look up to. Be careful not to rush toward success. This is something you must build slowly. Saturn adds blockages, so plan ahead and remember that if a team effort is needed, everyone needs to work together. Don’t try to take everything on by yourself since it could burn you out.

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A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.