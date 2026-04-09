Relationships Get So Much Better For 5 Zodiac Signs This Week, From April 13 - 19

Relationships are getting so much better for five zodiac signs during the week of April 13 to 19, 2026. The week ahead brings a powerful Aries Stellium and a wave of lucky energy.

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac and the one that represents new beginnings. With so many planetary figures in this fire sign, expect this to be an intense and heightened period in your romantic life. Aries energy helps you find the courage to go after what you want. Just be mindful that it can also increase frustrations and tempers.

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Taurus season begins on Sunday, April 19, helping you settle your soul and take your time making any decisions. You must find a healthy balance of these drastically different energies. Know that what you start now is going to be part of the life you enjoy for years to come.

1. Scorpio

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You are meant to make a change, Scorpio. On Monday, April 13, the Pisces Moon squares Uranus in Taurus, providing a moment of incredible growth for your relationship. Uranus in Taurus is at the end of its cycle, which began in 2018. This has targeted your dating life and relationships.

Meanwhile, the Pisces Moon is focusing on what comes next, specifically commitment and marriage. This is an important turning point for your relationship, even if it arrives through an uncomfortable conversation.

If you're single, you have to trust your instincts. The Pisces Moon helps you know what you want and what you need from a long-term romantic relationship. Yet, as it squares Uranus in Taurus, you see exactly what must change in your romantic life for that to happen. Think of this as an upgrade in how you date and express yourself.

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2. Libra

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The Aries New Moon rises on Friday, April 17. This is a powerful portal of energy for your existing relationship, as it also coincides with an Aries stellium. This week, your primary focus is on your romantic life, so be sure you plan ahead and give yourself and your partner the time you both deserve. This is also a time of action, Libra, so know what you want and be ready to go after it. While patience is a virtue, right now it’s also a luxury that you may not have time for.

If you’re single, this is the perfect time to practice awareness in your romantic life while also taking a step back and focusing on yourself. There is such a mix of energy with this lunation that you may be better off investing in yourself than chasing love, unless, of course, it arrives on its own. Hold space for new unexpected connections or offers, but if they’re not coming, then take this as a sign to focus on yourself.

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3. Sagittarius

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Love is the greatest teacher, Sagittarius. On Saturday, April 18, Chiron conjuncts the Sun in Aries. This is a pivotal moment, as it helps you reflect on and heal the fears you’ve had around commitment.

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This transit also helps you understand any challenges that you and your partner have faced recently. This is an immense time for lessons and healing, so it’s important to pay attention to what’s beneath the surface. This is how you can finally get ahead.

Be careful of partners who seem too good to be true. This can apply to someone you’ve newly been dating or a potential love interest. Ultimately, this energy is helping you mature in how you love and the partners that you choose. However, it could also bring a test from the universe, so proceed slowly in any new romantic situation.

4. Leo

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Explore what is possible, Leo. On Wednesday, April 15, Mars in Aries aligns with Pluto in Aquarius, bringing about new possibilities in your existing relationship. This energy is all about a new phase of love that is fulfilling and reignites the spark of your connection.

Book that trip you’ve been considering or find a new place for date night. Whatever you do during this period won’t just be about a new experience, but about growing together. Be mindful of investing this energy into your partner and not in someone new, as that is also a possibility with this energy.

This transit changes the kind of relationship you’re attracted to. If you’re single, this alignment helps you expand your perspective towards love and be open to something new. Whether it’s a new kind of partner or an untraditional relationship, what is meant for you may not be what everyone else has. It’s OK to deviate from the norm and allow yourself to take a chance on love.

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5. Capricorn

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Allow yourself to soften, Capricorn. Despite moving through an intense week of Aries energy, the Sun shifts into Taurus on Sunday, April 19. Taurus rules your committed relationships, bringing a grounded and loving approach to your existing connection.

This is your call to focus on quality time with your partner, especially as Aries season tends to be a busy time in your family and home life. Think about getaways or nights out together, but also let yourself soften. Make space in your heart for them, and don’t forget that the love you share is the most important thing.

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If you're single, dating should get easier as Taurus season begins. Expect to feel more settled and grounded. This allows you to have greater space for dating, but you must be intentional with who you’re dating and why. Remember that it’s not the money spent that makes for a great date, but the time that you spend together.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.