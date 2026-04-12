Weekly Love Horoscopes Are Here For April 13 - 19: This Week Is A Wild Ride

Weekly love horoscopes are here for April 13 - 19, 2026. Each zodiac sign is in for a wild ride this week when it comes to love. Don’t be surprised if you feel confused or weird things happen due to the Mars conjunction to Neptune on Monday. Mercury joins Mars in Aries this week, giving us a big dose of fire energy. While fire is typically associated with forward movement, it can also be impulsive, so it’s important to think through decisions concerning others and avoid jumping to conclusions that aren’t well thought out.

The New Moon rises in Aries on April 17, representing an expression of childlike joy and excitement. We'll have more courage to make a move toward something or someone that perhaps we have been reluctant to do, but it's important to remember that if we have a partner, their ideas count as well as ours. On April 19, Mars conjuncts Saturn and the Sun enters Taurus. Mars-Saturn energy can be frustrating and lead to disagreements, but Taurus season is typically a relaxed, sociable period of time. With Venus as the star, we tend to become more interested in the material things of life as well as love. This includes feeding our senses through wearing comfortable clothes, enjoying art and beauty, and often eating rich foods.

Weekly love horoscopes for April 13 - 19, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It’s a rough start to the week with Mars conjunct Neptune in your 1st house on Monday, Aries. You may feel a lack of clarity or doubt yourself or a relationship.

The New Moon on April 17 serves as a reset, so take advantage of this energy. But be aware that by week’s end, Mars-Saturn can cause anger and frustration, so don’t take it out on anyone else and think all things through before making decisions.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are feeling a certain amount of self-doubt as the week begins and ends with the harsh Mars transits. Of course, you could be confused over a current relationship or a past one. The Aries New Moon gives you an opportunity to release this old emotional baggage that can interfere with your relationships.

It's not all bad this week, however, with Venus transiting your 1st house, which draws others to you, especially on Monday. Let go of the baggage and tap into the Venus energy instead.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Gemini, Mars begins its transit through your 11th house of friends and social groups this week, but it’s off to a slow start. You may need to set boundaries if you feel confused about someone both at the start and the end of the week.

That said, tap into the pleasant energy of the New Moon on the 17th. If there is someone you have been thinking about asking out or getting in contact with, Friday is a great day to do so! Your best days are Friday and Saturday, when a deep conversation with someone interesting makes a big impact.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Monday is your best day for love this week, Cancer, especially once the Moon enters Pisces later in the day. The energy becomes more dynamic when the Moon enters Aries midweek, so expect energy to pick up as the week goes on.

The New Moon in Aries clashes with your sign, but this doesn’t mean you can’t use this as a positive reset. Watch the end of the week, however. If you feel blocked, this energy passes in a few days.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Foggy thinking or a melancholy outlook could be an issue as the week begins, Leo. But Mercury entering Aries midweek will help because this places the planet of communication in another energetic fire sign, which suits you better.

Mercury’s conjunction to Neptune on Thursday could contribute to more foggy thinking. Don’t believe everything you hear, especially if you are dealing with someone new.

The New Moon in Aries is grand for you. You may consider a trip to meet someone at a distance, or you'll find yourself drawn in by someone else’s philosophical outlook.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Though you may wake up feeling a little off on Monday, it turns out to be your best day this week. Venus is still in Taurus, which is a highly compatible sign for you as it transits your 9th house. If single, you could meet someone through travel or education this week.

On April 17, the Aries New Moon falls in your eighth house, which rules change and the way you feel in a relationship. If you have met someone recently, this energy is likely to transform the relationship in a big way.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This could be a tense week since two significant Mars transits fall in your house of partners on Monday and Sunday, Libra. You have some pleasant planetary help on Monday, but the Mars-Saturn energy on Sunday could be more difficult or frustrating, so watch for disagreements.

The Aries New Moon falls in your 7th house of partners, so your focus is here on Friday. If you have a partner, use this as a positive reset moment!

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Mars leaves your 5th house of love for your 6th house of work and health this week, so things change direction a little. But of course, this doesn’t mean a relationship changes for the worse.

Both you and Aries are ruled by Mars, so this week's Aries energy may be more compatible for you than others. Expect to be more direct in your communications and actions.

Don’t let the Mars-Neptune conjunction on Monday make you paranoid, especially since Venus makes a lovely transit from your 7th house. Tap into the Mars energy of the New Moon on Friday to feel empowered.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Mars has entered your 5th house of love, and in the bigger scheme of things, this is great!

There are some drawbacks this week, however. Monday, Mars conjuncts Neptune in your 5th house, which can coincide with insecurity or weird feelings that throw you off.

On Sunday, Mars conjuncts Saturn in your 5th house, which can create anger or make you feel blocked, so be aware of this in your relationships today.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The Sun shifts into Taurus this week, which is a far more compatible sign for you that brings a more grounded approach toward love. With this change, you are encouraged to soften your approach toward your partner after the heavy Aries stellium.

Watch for confusion with a partner if you share living space at home during the first few days of the week. That said, Monday is your best day this week, Capricorn.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Watch your communication on Monday, as things are likely to be a little confusing, Aquarius. The best way to approach the Mars-Neptune energy is through a spiritual and selfless lens.

Venus in Taurus offers a more grounded energy toward love, and you may feel more of a desire for commitment. The New Moon brings about a focus on important communication and clarity at the end of the week.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The Mars-Neptune conjunction may not help things on Monday, Pisces. It is important to remember this can be an energy that contributes to our own self-undoing if not careful.

The New Moon on April 17 may bring up issues concerning your own self-esteem, so make an effort to be extra kind to yourself this week. The end of the week may bring some anger or frustration, so tap into the Venus in Taurus energy that is more grounding. It may be a good day to enjoy some solitude in your home.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.