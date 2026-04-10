3 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Luck All Week, From April 13 - 19

Three zodiac signs are attracting really good luck all week, from April 13 to 19, 2026, as the Aries energy intensifies.

Out of the next seven days, Aries transits figure heavily into five of them. To use this action-oriented energy best, it's important to center yourself. As the New Moon and lucky Aries stellium peak on Friday, April 17, you are guided to move forward and seize new beginnings.

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Yet, you want to make sure they are connected to your purpose. You don’t just want a moment of success or luck, but a lifetime of it. Practice patience, and don’t rush to any finish line. This is your chance to manifest your dreams, but you must be clearheaded and focused to do so.

1. Leo

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Make the most of this chance, Leo. On Friday, April 17, the Aries New Moon rises, alongside the stellium in this fire sign. This creates an incredibly intense collection of energy, urging you toward new beginnings and abundance. Aries is a fire sign like yourself, so you feel energized and enthusiastic.

Just remember that you must think through what you want to create, rather than assuming that force alone can manifest what you desire. You have to be ready to take action. Trusting yourself is key, so you can feel confident about what direction you actually want to take.

You are beginning something new in your life. Whether you are consciously aware of it or not, this moment is one that you are going to look back on for years to come and see that it’s when everything changed. Be careful that you are seeing everything clearly and that you’re approaching this new beginning with the highest level of integrity. That means no hidden agendas or secrets. With Saturn being part of the stellium in Aries, it requires nothing less than your best self to tap into the luck that surrounds you.

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2. Virgo

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It may not feel like you can take your time or be patient toward new endeavors or ideas; however, there is no reason to rush, Virgo. The intensity of Aries energy can make you feel as if you are under a time crunch to take action or to be heard by someone in your life. Yet, this is an illusion of the fire sign.

Practice patience and remind yourself that it’s better to be in flow with the universe than find yourself fighting against it. This is key as Taurus season begins on Sunday, April 19. While Aries energy makes you crave change, Taurus helps bring luck to your life.

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Aries wants you to shout from the rooftops and take action, no matter what. Taurus, on the other hand, adopts a slower approach of observation and planning. Merge these energies together so you can create the change that benefits your dreams now and in the future. Surrender to the divine plan for your life, but remain an active participant.

3. Gemini

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Be open to new connections, Gemini. On Thursday, April 16, Mars in Aries aligns with Pluto in Aquarius. This is an incredibly beneficial time for you to make unexpected connections and seize opportunities. You may even uncover your purpose within this lifetime.

Mars in Aries directs you to focus on what you want to create for yourself. Pluto in Aquarius inspires you to break free from what has been holding you back. This is the time to start living life on your own terms so that you can also attract the luck meant for you.

The inspiring energy of Mars and Pluto helps you hone your focus toward one project, instead of feeling like you have to do everything at once. Remain open to what arises, both in terms of opportunities and collaborations. You are destined for a season of luck, but it won’t be done alone. You’ve relied on yourself for so long, it’s time you start opening yourself up to the kind of connections that can make all the difference.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.