Your Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Message For Saturday, November 7

Tarot horoscopes are here for the final stretch of this lunar cycle as the Moon enters Scorpio on November 7. Because this is Scorpio energy, expect a mystery in your life to be exposed on Saturday.

Today's tarot card is the Nine of Cups, reversed, which symbolizes dissatisfaction. It's time to address an area where the truth is you're not as happy as you ought to be. It's not alwys easy to admit, but your zodiac sign's message from the tarot is here to offer some direction.

Here's your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Saturday, November 7, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aries: Four of Cups, reversed

Yay, Aries, the boredom blues are about to break and you'll finally discover something that gets you excited. It's been a long time since you've had something you truly looked forward to doing.

Yet, here you are on November 7 with an event coming up. Now, instead of wondering what you'll do next, you just have to figure out what to wear!

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

You can make all the money in the world, Taurus, but there's no guarantee people will be happy with what you can provide. Life's not about stuff anyway.

To truly capture the beauty of a real relationship, focus on the little things that cost nothing. Small daily activities are what make a house feel like a home.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: Page of Swords, reversed

You are so attentive, but that mind of yours can sometimes work overtime when it comes to worrying. It does you no good.

On November 7, don't overthink something you might have said wrong or what someone else meant. You can drive yourself to the point where a good time out no longer feels so awesome.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: Six of Cups

Nothing says happiness to you like a few good laughs with a friend. Good people are tough to find, Cancer. You can tell when you've made a genuine connection with a friend.

Losing touch with a friend can be hard, but you can often pick up where you left off with a call or text. On November 7, your Six of Cups tarot card encourages you to reach out and reconnect.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Leo: Six of Wands, reversed

You love a good compliment, right, Leo? But today, the best thing to say about you is how confident you are from the inside out.

The Six of Wands, reversed, is inviting you not to look for external signals of your value. Instead, remember who you are and how hard you've worked to get where you are today. Even if no one in the world notices, the universe does.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: Nine of Pentacles

You're a great caretaker, but you know nothing beats those sweet moments when you have time just for yourself. The Nine of Pentacles invites you to spend money on yourself and enjoy the life you've created, free from any distractions.

On November 7, relish going out somewhere and experiencing the bliss of no one asking you a question. If today won't work, schedule a time to get the peace and quiet you need.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Libra: Two of Cups, reversed

You can always tell when something isn't right, Libra. So why second-guess yourself? Part of you is simply too intuitive to ignore the nudge that something with a good friend isn't right.

On November 7, don't brush it off as paranoia just because you don't want to sound silly. That gut instinct could be your intuition telling you to ask, and for good reason.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Moon

Everything, including your desire to do something, happens for a reason. Even if you're not sure that it's the right one. The Moon is about hidden things, so on November 7, you might be having a psychic signal telling you to do some personal investigating.

Do you have some shadow work that is left unfinished or perhaps you have something you want to explore in your relationship? Today is a good day to follow up and see what's going on.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Eight of Cups

It's kinda weird to outgrow something you've loved forever. But it does happen, and it can make you feel very sad and even like you lost a good friend.

Give yourself permission to accept a situation for what it is. On November 7, it becomes clearer whether it's time to step away from a beloved arrangement. The joy is gone, and you can tell that you're ready to move on to a new adventure.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Devil, reversed

You need to define what a certain something means to you, Capricorn. The reversed Devil tarot card reminds you not to get caught up in comparing yourself to other people.

You might think success is what you see on social media, or that the perfect relationship should look a certain way. These are illusions, and on November 7, you spot them for what they truly are.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Star

Chin up, Aquarius. There's plenty to look forward to, even if, for a moment, you question what it is. On November 7, pull out your gratitude list and add a few new items to it.

Find one or two things you can truly say are special about your life. You don't have to feel joy in your heart right now, but recognizing that good things are there is a place to start.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: Queen of Cups, reversed

You can stop now. Pisces, lately it feels like everything falls on you, but today you're learning that it doesn't always have to be that way. People will survive without you while you tend to a much more important project: self-care.

On November 7, the Queen of Cups, reversed, invites you to nurture yourself. You need someone to take care of, but that person isn't far away. Look in the mirror, because that person is you today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.