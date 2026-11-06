Daily Horoscope For Saturday, November 7: The Moon, Sun, & Mercury Retrograde Gather In Scorpio

The Moon enters Scorpio on November 7, causing a little traffic jam in this zodiac sign as it joins the Sun and Mercury retrograde. Since the Moon influences emotions, horoscopes get pretty deep on Saturday.

This is called a Balsamic or Dark Moon because it’s the last Moon phase before the New Moon, which is coming up on Monday. We’re all going through some serious personal growth this weekend, so some emotional exhaustion is to be expected. Don’t fight it. And don’t fight anyone else, either! It’s been a rough retrograde season, true. But it’s almost over.

Daily horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign on Saturday, November 7, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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November 7 is one of those days when it’s gonna feel like you’re just not getting anywhere. Don’t be fooled. Don’t force anything. All you need to do is sit back and observe.

Your intuition is unusually strong on Saturday, Aries. This drop in your energy is on purpose so you don’t move so fast that you can’t hear it. You’ll feel energized again after next week’s New Moon. Today, though, it’s best to slow down.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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A very close relationship won’t be the same after November 7. I know you don’t exactly love change, but this is a good thing, Taurus. You’ve been acting like nothing’s wrong because, well, it’s just easier to do that. Won’t be possible on Saturday, though.

This relationship will actually be so much better once you face what’s really going on. And since the New Moon coming up on Monday is in Scorpio too, I think this is the last time this particular argument or issue comes up in this relationship. Good riddance!

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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The Moon joins the Sun and retrograde Mercury in your health and routine zone on November 7. It’s a Dark Moon, which is like cutting the power to your physical energy. This is a day that truly calls for some bedrotting, Gemini.

The good thing is that I think spending time at home doing absolutely nothing will give you a chance to actually look around. Those unfinished home projects aren’t gonna finish themselves. Tidying up little by little is good therapy for you on Saturday.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Saturday is very nostalgic for you. The memories that surface today have lots of clues for you. Since all this Scorpio energy makes you extra creative, writing about what crosses your mind will help you make sense of the feelings that come up instead of getting overwhelmed by them.

I think an intense emotional breakthrough is about to arrive. Take care of yourself this weekend, Cancer. Consider making one of your favorite childhood meals or catching up with a childhood friend.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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A Balsamic Scorpio Moon means your social battery gets drained quickly on Saturday. Since Scorpio affects your home zone, you’re a bona fide introvert this weekend. This is a new feeling for you, Leo!

A little quiet time at home will help you recharge. No one’s saying you have to sit around and do nothing though. Any nervous energy that creeps up is best spent tidying up around the house.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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A Balsamic Moon in Scorpio is a dream come true for you because it basically turns you into a mind reader. No need to overthink anything. Just listen to your intuition because it’s exceptionally strong on November 7.

And thank goodness for that, because Mercury is still retrograde in your communication zone. So you’re prone to getting some confusing mixed signals from people this weekend. No worries. You’ll know exactly what to say to get things straight.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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All the intense Scorpio energy this weekend is for sure challenging you, Libra. The universe isn't trying to punish you. I promise. The Moon joins the Sun and retrograde Mercury in your house of value on November 7 to test how much you really value yourself.

You’re about to figure out who has been taking advantage of your generosity. They will continue to do so unless you actually do something about it. Thankfully, Scorpio's uncompromising energy gives you the strength to say no to any situations (or people) that drain your resources or compromise your dignity.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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You’re wearing your heart on your sleeve this weekend whether you mean to or not. You’re about to feel unusually exposed. You’re ready for this, Scorpio. This entire retrograde season has been leading up to this.

Mercury retrograde in your sign is likely to bring up old memories on Saturday that make you think about past versions of yourself. You’ve come so far. The way you present yourself to the world is changing. What’s next?

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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As if this heavy Scorpio energy, which affects your zone of retreat, wasn’t enough, on November 7 you also have a Dark Moon in Scorpio to deal with. Your subconscious is working overtime, which explains the brain fog and emotional exhaustion.

There’s a bit of an uncomfortable truth you have to admit to yourself. So if some habits or people you haven't thought about in years resurface, your only job is to think about why. Avoidance will only make things worse! Sit with what comes up, Sagittarius, and prepare to leave them behind after the upcoming New Moon.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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You’re able to read the room like some kind of psychic on Saturday, Capricorn. Any hidden agendas are glaringly obvious to you. You will feel a strong urge to distance yourself from any nonsense. Listen to that urge.

After this upcoming New Moon, I don’t see you trying to impress anyone but yourself. This Dark Moon phase is showing you the people and plans that no longer fit who you are becoming.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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That tiny mistake you hoped no one would notice is eating away at you on Saturday. I actually don’t see anyone noticing it this weekend, but the fact that it’s bothering you is a good sign you should probably own up to it. Sooner rather than later, Aquarius.

This Mercury retrograde is exposing secrets and lies. Not that this was on purpose. But if you don’t say anything about it now, it’s going to come out on its own by the time Mercury turns direct next week. Get ahead of it!

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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The Moon joining the Sun and retrograde Mercury on Saturday is the recipe needed for a powerful intuitive breakthrough. This is true aha moment energy. You see the absolute truth of the situation clearly and definitively on November 7.

Your ability to comprehend complex info is unmatched this weekend. You’re about to banish some limiting beliefs that no longer resonate with your soul. After Monday’s New Moon, I think you’re gonna see your life from a whole new perspective.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.