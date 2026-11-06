Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For November 9 - 15 — Hello Scorpio New Moon & Goodbye Retrograde Season

November 9 to 15 is a powerful week because the New Moon in Scorpio arrives on Monday, shining a light on the areas we’ve wanted to obscure. According to the weekly horoscopes, the things people locked away this retrograde season might pop up to surprise us for the last time.

Thankfully, the Moon in Sagittarius on November 10 will make it easier to confront our fears and heal from the emotional rollercoaster of this Scorpio New Moon. Starting on November 12, the Moon in Capricorn shows us what we treasure and value the most as we learn to add some balance and structure to our lives. We also have Venus and Mercury turning direct on November 13, finally allowing the collective to plan and move forward.

Weekly horoscopes for November 9 to 15, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This week, a desire for travel and expansion is likely once the Moon is in Sagittarius on Tuesday. Once the Saturnian Capricorn lunation takes over on November 12, patience is part of the game and the New Moon in Scorpio emphasizes this early in the week.

This whole retrograde season has been about understanding how to be more methodical with your moves, Aries. By now, you're better at knowing when and how to ask for help.

Still, looking to the past will be important this week. While this Mercury retrograde had you editing and revising, you are now asked to see how your mentors and teachers can guide you with plenty of constructive criticism.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Understanding the value of your relationships is the ongoing theme of this Scorpio season, Taurus. With the retrograde planets getting closer to their culminating arc, Monday's New Moon in Scorpio breaks your rose-colored glasses.

Though you're about to see a harsher side of love this week, the Moon moving through Sagittarius and Capricorn midweek provides you with hope and a clear idea about the expectations you will have moving forward.

With your ruler, Venus, also turning direct this week, your value system experiences a much-needed upgrade as you learn what you’re willing to tolerate.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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This Scorpio season intensifies with the New Moon in Scorpio making you more disciplined with your routines on Monday. This is a week for you to be fully honest and prioritize taking things seriously in order to keep up with your competition.

Starting on Tuesday, the Sagittarius Moon shows you how to be a better leader and also be more present for friends. For those prioritizing their career, it helps you build better alliances.

Preserve the peace if you’re in a professional setting and take the high road this week. When the Moon is in Capricorn at the end of the week, you learn more about how to craft your ideas and to take them up a level.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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If you feel that your progress has been eclipsed by mistakes, Cancer, the New Moon in Scorpio helps you regain some control on Monday. With Mercury turning direct this week, it's easier to pinpoint where changes need to be made.

When the Moon is in Sagittarius starting on Tuesday, compelling ideas flourish as you reconnect with your creative energy. Your ambitious side begins to thrive during the next several weeks. The energy of the Capricorn Moon takes your ideas and progress to the next level towards the end of the week.

Scorpio season is strengthening your existing relationships. Get ready for new friendships to progress over the next several months.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This week, you regain your strengths at home as this New Moon in Scorpio connects you with your family and roots. It's putting an old story behind you so this is a good week for forgiveness and reconciliation.

Diving into the Sagittarius Moon on Tuesday, get ready to feel a sense of accomplishment as you analyze what you’ve succeeded in gaining over the last several months. When the Moon is in the sign of Capricorn starting on Thursday, picking up an old book or learning something new will likely feel very fulfilling.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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This is a week for reconnecting with the community and your past, Virgo. With the New Moon in Scorpio on Monday, get ready for some friends who return from the past. The interaction is about to teach you a valuable lesson. Being part of something helps you develop a stronger bond with your neighborhood and community.

The Moon in the sign of Capricorn on Thursday brings an old story to light pertaining to an old relationship. With Venus direct after November 13, you're more empowered to move forward.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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The New Moon in Scorpio makes Monday a day to reflect. Rest and recharge before stepping into the limelight. You'll feel like socializing more once the Moon is in Sagittarius, pushing you to feel a lot more in your element on Tuesday.

The grounding energy of the Capricorn Moon is advantageous for you, strengthening your foundation towards the end of the week before you take your next steps in your career. It's a good few days for personal growth and asking for help and support from others.

Although this Venus retrograde showed you a lot about being independent, you are also seeing how the people who care and truly love you will show up when you need them.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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This is a big week for you with the New Moon in your zodiac sign on Monday, Scorpio! The past continues to reappear as the Moon in your sign has you looking into the depths of your psyche.

Starting on Tuesday, the Sagittarius Moon asks you to dream big and take the lead without letting your inner critic win. Embrace your successes and achievements this week.

Venus and Mercury station direct during the Capricorn lunation on November 13, prompting you to release. Take the leap and stop holding onto grudges because this is a week for an inner cleanse as you leave those stories that have held you back and feel empowered to take control of your story moving forward.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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During Monday's New Moon in Scorpio, you discover your work ethic. With Mars aspecting your sign, you're so motivated to push through and set your sights on a major prize.

The Moon in your sign starting on Tuesday helps you embrace the qualities you may not have appreciated about yourself before. Perspectives are changing with Venus turning direct on Friday, adding healing and teaching you how to show up for yourself.

Make the moves you want once Mercury is direct on the same day, when you're finally out of that slump. Since the Moon is in Capricorn by this time, you're more energized to push forward relentlessly.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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The last several months have had you pushing forward without a clear direction, Capricorn. But with the New Moon in Scorpio on Monday, things finally start making sense.

You are given opportunities for new beginnings this week. The Moon in Sagittarius on Tuesday reminds you that mistakes from the past are not moments of shame, but chances for discovering your own light and power (which will be much more evident once Venus is direct on Friday).

Begin planning the next phase of your life once Venus and Mercury are both direct starting on November 13. The Moon in your sign at the same time boosts your confidence and enhances your vision. Give yourself grace.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Even with the New Moon in Scorpio illuminating your career and reputation zone on Monday, use your planner and be mindful of your energy levels this week. Creating some structure will give you more of an advantage.

When the Moon is in Sagittarius midweek, you're more courageous and encouraged by friends to keep your vision strong and not lose hope when you’re facing setbacks.

Patience will be essential when the Moon is in Capricorn at the end of the week, reminding you to take it easy and not to take on too many projects at once. You don't wanna burn out, Aquarius!

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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The New Moon in Scorpio is a brilliant time to embark on a new learning journey now that this Venus retrograde has made it clear on you what you want to pursue. You might wonder how passionate you are about taking on this next step, especially if you’ve been undecided. Hopefully the retrogrades provided clarity with illuminating moments.

The Moon in Sagittarius makes the middle of the week a bit of an emotional roller coaster. As long as you channel your emotions through activities that uplift you, it will prepare you for the Capricorn Moon at the end of the week, a calming transit that opens up more time for you to spend with the people you love.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.