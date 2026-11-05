3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Success All Week From Now Through November 15

Three specific zodiac signs are attracting wealth and success from November 9 to 15, 2026. While it may have only lasted six weeks, this retrograde season has felt never-ending. But it does have an end, and it's coming this week.

Before that, the North Node in Aquarius opposes Jupiter in Leo on November 12. This energy is all about action. You must be willing to get uncomfortable to achieve the wealth and success you desire. Then, on November 13, both Mercury and Venus station direct. Finally, you can take risks and move ahead, knowing everything you’ve been through has led to this moment.

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1. Cancer

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Be open to making new connections, Cancer. On November 12, the North Node in Aquarius opposes Jupiter in Leo, bringing financial growth through a successful partnership. But this can only happen if you're open to teaming up with someone in your personal or professional life. While you've been on a journey of learning independence, that doesn't mean you must do everything alone. This week is about using your new knowledge to choose a partner who can help you get ahead.

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It may be tempting to continue your solo work, but that doesn’t mean it’s the right choice. In the days ahead, you'll have to move through any fears involving past partnerships or scarcity. It won't be easy, but it will help you create a unique partnership that will ultimately lead to generational wealth. The first step is to stop thinking you’re meant to do everything on your own.

2. Virgo

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Your confidence is back, Virgo. Hooray! Venus goes direct in Libra on November 13, helping you feel confident in your financial moves. That means no more second-guessing what you know is right. Venus has been retrograde in Scorpio and Libra since the start of October. In this time, you learned a lot. Now, as Venus stations direct, you have a better idea of what is meant to stay and what is meant to go.

This week is the start of a successful period in your financial life. While you will be moving forward on certain projects, you can also expect to finally see a return on your investments. Venus will reenter Scorpio on December 4, so you have almost a month of this energy. Use this time to better yourself and your finances. Embrace your confidence and trust your instincts.

3. Libra

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Even if you think you're making the right financial moves, sometimes you still get a reality check. That's probably what this last Mercury retrograde in Scorpio felt like for you, Libra. It brought up challenges related to budgeting and your self-worth. Now, as Mercury stations direct in Scorpio on November 13, you can take what you learned and move on.

This is your chance to start making adjustments. A crucial part of this is knowing the universe will always give you what you think you deserve. Sometimes, it has less to do with what you’ve worked for, and more to do with how you value yourself at your core. So, stop undervaluing yourself and start working on your self-worth. Financial success is your destiny, but you need to believe it.

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Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.