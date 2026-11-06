3 Zodiac Signs Are So Lucky All Week From Now Until November 15

Three zodiac signs find luck everywhere they go between now and November 15, 2026. Luck isn't always about the big moments, so pay attention to the small ways the universe is working for you in the days ahead.

After an extended retrograde season, both Mercury and Venus station direct on November 13. Finally, all the confusion is getting cleared up, but that doesn’t mean you should ready yourself to jump into action. There's a recovery period after a retrograde season such as this, so take things slow. Notice how you’re feeling and what has changed since October. Pay attention to the little ways the universe is arranging things in your favor.

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1. Gemini

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Listen to your intuition this week, dearest Gemini. On November 12, the North Node in Aquarius opposes Jupiter in Leo, asking you to pay attention to your thoughts and the conversations you have.

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You are in a lucky and exciting era of your life, but that doesn't mean it will feel easy. Your biggest obstacle right now is learning to get uncomfortable. You get so used to your routine that anything that threatens it feels like a challenge, even if it's not. This is a week to really listen to your inner self.

Pay attention to your dreams and the random thoughts that come up. Listen to what others have to say, too. The more you start validating yourself, the more you understand that life requires risks. You deserve to find your fate and live your most amazing life, but that’s not always going to happen in the place you’ve grown comfortable.

2. Pisces

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Mercury stations direct in Scorpio on November 13, bringing a new beginning and a chance to start calling luck into your life this week. But this will happen slowly. Luck doesn't usually arrive all at once, Pisces.

In the meantime, pay attention to what comes up because Mercury is bringing back past opportunities for you to learn from and maybe even choose again. With Mercury turning direct in this water sign at the end of the week, you are moving into one of your luckiest chapters yet.

For the next month, you will be fielding offers for travel, abundance, romance, and new beginnings. These offers may be those you've seen before but passed on prematurely or were too scared to take. Honor your deepest desires for life and welcome change into your life. Scorpio is transformative, but to make the most of this energy, you must consciously choose to work with it.

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3. Aquarius

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You deserve to live the life you’ve always dreamed of, Aquarius. As Venus stations direct in Libra on November 13, you know what you want, and you're ready to go after it.

Venus will be in Libra through December 4 before it starts retracing its steps into Scorpio. That means you have a whole month of luck and new beginnings ahead of you. After that, you will be working through similar themes through the end of the year.

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The rest of 2026 is about you and the life you choose to create. Anything is possible during this time, so don’t talk yourself into anything you don’t truly want.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.