3 Zodiac Signs Pass A Big Test From The Universe On Saturday

Three zodiac signs are passing a big test from the universe on November 7, 2026. It's time to prove that we have what it takes to make our dreams come true.

Right now, it's all about discipline. Some have it, some don't, and many want it because we know that's how to get stuff done. If we want to pass this test, we can't waste any more time.

During Saturn retrograde, we need to get to work. These astrological signs are confronted by their own laziness or lack of commitment. We can no longer lie to ourselves. If there's something we need to achieve, then it's now or never.

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1. Gemini

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There's one thing that's starting to really get on your nerves, Gemini. It's the sound of your friends asking you again about that thing you said you were going to do but have not done yet. Sure, they mean well, but you just want them to mind their own business already.

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You don't want to be reminded of this because it's starting to make you feel like you've failed yourself. During Saturn retrograde, that's a dangerous mindset to fall into.

You may even feel as if this is one big test, but you can take that energy and use it to your advantage. Maybe it really is time to stand by your words and get that thing done. Take this motivation and use it to make your dreams a reality. Now!

2. Scorpio

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It's one thing to have a dream and tell everyone about it, Scorpio. And it's another to get people so involved with that dream that they actually look to you to start doing something about it. Wow! Suddenly, you're in a lot deeper than you expected.

This is where it gets a little iffy. During Saturn retrograde on Saturday, you feel the pressure to actually come through, and that's exactly what you're not doing now. Well, that right there is your test.

The pressure is on, but that's a good thing. It puts you on the spot and shows you what you're really made of. You have what it takes to pass this test and make that dream come true. Use this pressure to push you forward. You've got this!

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3. Capricorn

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Ordinarily, you follow through on your promises because you are a very dedicated and committed person, Capricorn. But we all have our moments when we fall short. During Saturn retrograde, you don't feel like you came through, and that bothers you.

Because of this transit, you may find yourself in a tight spot. Don't be too surprised if you're confronted by someone who is honestly asking you why you haven't come through with your end of the bargain.

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This may upset you at first, but it may also inspire you. You'll ask yourself the hard questions on Saturday, but you'll also come up with the right answers. This will launch you on a new journey and bring you much closer to accomplishing what you set out to.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.