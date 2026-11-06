Abundance & Luck Arrive For 4 Zodiac Signs On Saturday, November 7

On November 7, 2026, four zodiac signs attract abundance and luck. They begin to see what they value differently, as Jupiter, the planet of good fortune, enters Leo.

On Saturday, Jupiter works with the South Node in Aquarius, helping you view former friendships and your past experiences as much more valuable than you originally gave them credit for. Four astrology signs see memory as a stepping stone to personal growth and a chance to build a better future.

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1. Aries

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Aries, you sometimes discredit your talents and undersell yourself. With Jupiter in Leo, however, you realize that a creative skill of yours could be the thing that makes you more profitable. You take what you thought was just a little interest and decide whether it's worth pursuing for profit.

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Getting feedback from the people around you who know you really well and understand your history helps. You ask a few loved ones what they think, and a lot of their ideas stick with you. You're ready to create a plan, and you know you have a chance to create some incredible abundance in your life using what you already have.

2. Cancer

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Cancer, it's painful to realize that all the work you've been doing for a particular person is worth a lot more than what you've been getting paid. On Saturday, you reconsider whether you're in the right job but with the wrong company. In conversation with a friend or through another resource, you discover someone else is actually in a better arrangement.

It's a surprise, but it also brings relief because it means you're not as stuck as you thought. The information is encouraging, and you decide to put yourself out there to see what you can attract. You are taking the first step towards improving your finances, and it is a little frightening, but you know it's going to be so worth it in the end.

3. Libra

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A really good friend has you in mind today. How sweet! They're eager to introduce you to their social circle on November 7. This makes a lot of sense, because your friendships get a big boost of complementary energy from Jupiter.

Meeting new people can be kind of scary, but you feel better knowing that someone thinks so highly of you and trusts you with their crowd. It's so worth it, because an exciting opportunity is hinted at that you never would've received otherwise. Your outlook for the weekend is very optimistic, Libra.

4. Capricorn

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There's something that you need, Capricorn, but you're not quite sure how to get it. On Saturday, something sticks out in the back of your mind. It's a piece of information that you came across in the past, and fortunately, it clues you in to a person who can help you get what you're looking for.

On November 7, you push aside your fears and ask for their help. Right away, you know you made the right choice. They show that they're extremely generous, and they're able to help you figure out how to get out of a tricky money situation. They've been through something similar, and their knowledge is priceless. You end the day with significantly more confidence than you started.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.