3 Zodiac Signs Are Being Blessed By The Universe On November 7

On November 7, 2026, three zodiac signs are very blessed by the universe. It's easy to feel special on Saturday because Jupiter in Leo gives so much confidence and clarity.

When we know what we're working with, we work better and feel good about what we create at the same time. These astrological signs feel like they can do no wrong all day and so much of that is because they're going for what they know is right for them. Their conscience is leading them towards light and positivity. The universe always rewards that!

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1. Taurus

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You've always been able to snap out of it, Taurus. When times get tough, you're the first to shake it off and move on. You know how to get your mind out of a tough spot, but you certainly aren't going to say no to a little cosmic help.

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Jupiter direct in Leo is blessing you with power and confidence on Saturday. This transit points you in the direction of happiness and fulfillment. You feel as if the entire universe backs you up, simply because you refuse to see it any other way. That's OK, because you're not wrong.

On November 7, you have a decision to make. On any other day, this might cause you stress, but right now, you feel good about your choice and where you're going. There's no room for self-doubt right now. You feel confident and secure, as you should!

2. Leo

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Life is good, and during Jupiter direct in your sign, it feels especially positive. This is not something you're going to let slip past you. You, Leo, are good when it comes to grabbing an opportunity. So when one shows up on your doorstep on Saturday, you're not letting it get away.

It's all a matter of perspective, and quite frankly, you've really gotten tired of all the negativity. You do not want it to affect you any longer. You're thinking positively now, and the universe is rewarding you for it.

During Jupiter direct, you get to grab hold of an entirely new attitude. It is one that has you feeling like the entire universe is on your side. Blessings surround you on November 7. No complaints here!

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3. Pisces

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When you feel as good as you do on Saturday, you want to run with it for as long as you can, Pisces. You aren't one to let a cosmic blessing get away. And during Jupiter direct in Leo, it seems like there are blessings everywhere you look. Right now, it's all good, and that is new and seriously enticing.

For the first time in a long time, you feel hopeful, and that just can't be beat. Wow! Who knew it could feel this good? This new wave of confidence has you wanting to attempt things you've never done before. Go for it!

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You feel bold, and you want to take reasonable risks, simply because your confidence is soaring. This is a very good day for you. Enjoy it!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.