3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune During The Waning Crescent Moon On November 7

Three zodiac signs are attracting so much luck on November 7, 2026. One wouldn't ordinarily associate the waning crescent Moon in Libra with unexpected fortune, but that's what this day is all about.

This lunation gives us discretion, and it's by pulling back that we reveal a new way to attract abundance. In other words, on Saturday, the trick is saying no. This is Libra energy we're talking about here, so we're measuring our words and actions. We're holding back, and this is opening up the floodgates to luck and great fortune. Nice!

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1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Life has shown you that it would be naive to trust everything that is presented to you as an opportunity. That's not to say you're closed off or paranoid, Aries. You just keep an open mind before making any serious decisions.

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You're smart, and you know it, but it's not a show-off thing. It's the strength you're leaning on on Saturday. Your intelligence is exactly why you're making the right move at the right time. You didn't rush ahead without all the info, and that was a great choice.

On November 7, the waning crescent Moon in Libra shows you that patience really pays off. You may not have seen it coming, but good fortune is heading your way right now. This luck isn't random, though. You attracted it by making smart moves. Nicely done!

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

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During the waning crescent Moon in Libra, you feel a distinct need to take it down a notch. This could have something to do with your spending or simply putting less energy into something that takes too much out of you.

For you, Cancer, this lunar transit is all about discretion and how you spend your energy. You don't want to burn out, and that means you probably have to make some changes. Luckily, that's easier than ever on November 7.

Libra works wonders on your mental health and has you feeling more receptive to the positive. This is what allows for the flow of good fortune to rush your way. On Saturday, you are attracting all that is good. The bad has no place in your life anymore, because you won't let it.

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3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

What's interesting about the way you suddenly attract good fortune, Sagittarius, is that it really shouldn't be too much of a surprise. Sure, you put the idea of making money on the back burner, but you never really stopped trying. You just took a step back, and now, it's all paying off.

You're showing yourself that you don't have to dwell on attracting abundance in order to make it flow your way. Your detachment is your superpower right now. As soon as you stopped compulsively checking your bank account, the numbers started going up.

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During the waning crescent Moon in Libra, letting go is exactly what makes room for abundance to take place. You've got this down to a science. Finally, you're being rewarded.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.