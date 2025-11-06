Tarot Horoscopes For November 7: What Each Zodiac Sign Should Know On Thursday

Today's tarot horoscope for November 7, 2025, is here, revealing what's in store for each zodiac sign while the Sun is in Scorpio and the Moon is in Gemini. We have intense energy in the sky today as the luminaries agree that secrets must come to light for the purpose of learning and growing from them.

Scorpio wants to expose, while Gemini wishes to take what's in the past and transform it in a way that brightens the future. The collective tarot card for everyone is the Ten of Swords, which symbolizes betrayal and the depth of despair that comes from feeling as though you can't recover from a loss.

There may be something that comes up today that causes you to feel defeated or hurt. The lesson behind this card is to remember that the Ten of Swords is not the end of a situation, but the starting point. It's the moment when the end leads to the beginning because you can't go back to the past. Let's explore what area of your life may change and need you to move forward, according to your tarot reading for the day.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Friday, November 7, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Three of Pentacles

Aries, the Three of Pentacles serves as a reminder of how collaboration with others can lead to significant success, especially when everyone contributes their part.

You are an incredibly thoughtful zodiac sign with a knack for making what you want happen. You have a go-getter attitude that rarely lets you down. You've been pushing hard toward a personal goal, but it may feel like you've hit a snag in your progress.

On Friday, try not to focus on the people who aren't doing their work. Instead, give your time and attention to those who do.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Taurus, you are one of the most loyal and dependable zodiac signs in astrology. So, when you give your all to something (or someone), it can take a long time for you to recognize that the relationship is one-sided.

Today's tarot card, the Six of Pentacles, reversed, invites you to evaluate your current dynamic with an open heart and mind.

Don't jump to conclusions yet, but use this time to assess the situation. Bring energy back to yourself from areas where you are investing time but not receiving what you feel is fair.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Page of Swords, reversed

Gemini, according to your daily tarot card for November 7, the Page of Swords, reversed, gossip or overthinking about problems could create clouded thinking.

It's great that you are curious and willing to discuss matters without fear. You are the type of zodiac sign that sees communication as a process.

But on Friday, you will want to protect yourself from speaking too soon, because haste can lead to misunderstandings. Listen deeply today. Be emotionally rooted so that your relationship interactions remain grounded.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Five of Wands, reversed

Cancer, the Five of Wands, reversed, is a tarot card that arrives when the struggle is over.

There's this sweet part of you that's compassionate, but what often gets underestimated is your protective nature. As relationship dynamics shift, you're ready to shift toward what feels most natural to you — love and care — and let go of the need to defend what you feel is threatened.

You can tell that's where you're at right now in your life. The idea that peacefulness will be restored helps you feel at ease with yourself as well; it will be good to regain emotional and mental clarity.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Ace of Wands

Leo, today's tarot card, the Ace of Wands, reveals how a new idea creates a spark of light that seems to light your path and give you an idea of what you need to do next to improve yourself and your future.

You're a creative zodiac sign, ruled by the Sun, so it's no wonder you desire to be in the limelight. When you see an opportunity that aligns with your goals on Friday, your heart tells you to accept it and claim what is meant to be.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Five of Swords, reversed

Virgo, the Five of Swords, reversed, is an invitation to surrender control and be open to what might be on the horizon. On Friday, a new idea or change that you personally did not think of could work.

Though your strengths are being analytical and devoted, your weaknesses are that you may allow yourself to become one-sided and think that your way is the only way to go.

Releasing control could be a new form of freedom you hadn't tried yet, and it could be what works on November 7.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Six of Cups, reversed

Libra, today's tarot card, the Six of Cups, reversed, is a reminder to not romanticize the past to the point where you give yourself closure but not healing.

Since you're ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, you have a reputation for being kind and gracious to others. You are gentle when you feel it's needed. You know that kindness is an excellent trait to possess, and even better when it's extended toward everyone.

Sometimes, though, when you apply this trait of yours to hurts from the past, you can be dismissive of what happened.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: The Hierophant

Scorpio, The Hierophant tarot card is about the status quo and preserving tradition, including what's exercised by the powers in place.

Your intense nature can have you preoccupied, and sometimes your focus leads to heightened perception. Today, you are standing between power and change, but you may choose to maintain things as they are.

On Friday, you can channel your insightfulness into progress and growth, even if it appears that the status quo remains unchanged.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Hermit, reversed

Sagittarius, you're a thinker and philosophical. You'll see things from different perspectives. Today, however, a part of you may feel slightly disconnected from what's going on in your life and the world at large.

Feeling like an outlier can cause you to lose touch with your inner promptings and not hear your inner voice. The Hermit, reversed, serves as a reminder that there will be days when your role is to listen rather than speak, and you may be the one sharing your light with the world.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Page of Cups, reversed

Capricorn, today's tarot card, the Page of Cups, reversed, indicates that emotional immaturity could be a problem today, and it could be from you or someone close to you.

You have thick skin, which has helped you to be steadfast and wise in everything you do. You learn from your hardest life lessons. You embrace your trials with grace and don't let anything stop you from living the life you know you're meant to live.

Instead of letting immaturity create frustration on Friday, address it. Own your feelings and address the situation. A solved problem is better than an ignored one.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Eight of Wands

Aquarius, the Eight of Wands is about a busy person who has lots of things happening all at one time.

You're such a great supporter of the people, but you don't always share how much you like to be an independent person. You want to do things yourself. Despite your togetherness mindset, you tend to prefer doing things solo.

This energy will pass, but it may also reveal to you how you could use help. Today's question from the tarot becomes, are you willing to ask?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Two of Wands

Your kind heart makes you an empathetic and caring soul. Pisces, you realize how easily it is for you to accept and claim someone's dream as your own. You can easily become lost in a vision and want to help them see it through to the end.

The Two of Wands, as your tarot card for today, denotes an opportunity to plan. You are being given a gift of time that, when paired with action, will produce results.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.