3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On November 7, 2025

On November 7, 2025, three zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune. Friday's astrological energy opens the door to opportunity, and while that door is open, in comes confidence and good fortune.

Today marks a change that has us trusting ourselves and our own decisions. We don't need a thousand types of approval anymore. We are our own best friend at this time.

On Friday, boldness and authenticity reign supreme. The more we align ourselves with our true values, the more doors swing wide open. Good fortune finds those who no longer fear standing in their own light.

For three zodiac signs, November 7 marks the beginning of a more fortunate era. Finally! We no longer feel like we're pushing that boulder uphill. We're light on our feet, and all things flow freely.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Friday's astrological energy awakens your confidence and helps you create the life you know you deserve. On November 7, you, Taurus, will begin to feel the shift. It's like a calm that shows you luck is finally on your side. Obstacles that once slowed you down start to lose their power.

The universe favors practical magic, meaning effort meets grace. Things work because you have put them into perspective. Good luck follows you because your mind is in a positive state. The fortune you experience now comes from courageously living your truth. You are no longer willing to settle, Taurus. You build what lasts, and the universe meets you halfway. This gives you immense gratitude.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

On November 7, the universe brings you a wave of emotional strength and self-belief, Cancer. You are now entering a time when your inner voice becomes your compass, and it's easy enough to listen to. What you are experiencing now points you directly toward success and fulfillment.

Friday's astrological energy clears away any lingering insecurities and invites you to get a move on. You will see clear signs that your intuition is leading you in exactly the right direction. Trust it! This new era of good fortune comes with balance and ease. Love, security, and inspiration return to you in abundance, Cancer. You’re learning that trusting yourself attracts your best luck. It works! It really does!

3. Pisces

taurus zodiac signs luck good fortune november 7 2025

For you, beautiful Pisces, Friday's astrological energy feels like a true spiritual awakening. On November 7, you’ll recognize that you’re stepping into a cycle of expansion, confidence, and prosperity. That's good enough for you! You’ve shed self-doubt, as it's gotten you nowhere, and that mind shift is what changes everything. Good to know!

Creative and emotional breakthroughs flow easily now, and you get the sense that your timing and energy are finally aligned. The fortunate era beginning on this day is born from you being true to yourself, Pisces. Authenticity reigns supreme. It wasn’t always easy and yet, you stuck with it. What’s coming next feels not only lucky, but meant to be. And it is.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.