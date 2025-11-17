Your Daily Tarot Horoscope Is Here For November 18, 2025 & It's A Wild Day

The daily tarot horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign on November 18, 2025. The North Node, which is your point of fate in astrology, will be connecting with Venus in Scorpio. Their relationship fosters a deep knowing of what you need to do and when. You may feel prompted to explore your personal values and seek answers. Don't be surprised if you wonder if you're doing what you are meant to do in your life right now. Questions are typical when the Sun is in Scorpio.

The collective tarot card for each astrological sign on Tuesday is the Judgement card, indicating a major life change. You may feel drawn to move beyond the old versions of yourself that have been worked on this year. Perhaps you'll feel driven to answer a life calling you've ignored in the past. Truth often speaks loudest on days when the North Node is activated. Let's explore what this means for each astrological sign starting on Tuesday.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Tuesday, November 18, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Aries, you may feel drawn to a new career, leading to a fresh direction in your professional or personal life. The North Node, in conjunction with Venus, highlights a shift in your actions and presence in the world.

On Tuesday, you may experience self-doubt and wonder if you're capable of doing something new where you are inexperienced.

The Judgement card is encouraging you to see your life through a fresh lens. Don't cling to what you know because it feels safe and comfortable. Branch out and explore.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Taurus, a relationship or business partnership may head in a new direction. Since Venus in Scorpio activates your relationship sector, it's a good time to bring up what you need to resolve. It's ideal not to pretend that things are OK if they are not.

On Tuesday, the Judgement tarot card invites you to listen to your heart and use it to guide your thoughts and decisions. You can expect to be treated fairly, even if a conversation is initially difficult for you to navigate.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Gemini, what matters most to your daily life, and how do those values impact your schedule and what you hope to accomplish today? The North Node in conversation with Venus emphasizes the importance of handling details and maintaining a practical overall approach.

Focus on work-related matters first, and then turn your attention toward health, wellness, and your habits. The Judgement tarot card indicates that each area of your life can be evaluated with clarity right now. Focus on meaning, and not only on what you're obligated to do.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Cancer, it's time to get creative and let your imagination take you down the road of producing what you desire.

The Judgement tarot card encourages you to be expressive and allow your emotions to guide you, which is perfect for art, music or writing projects.

Remember that things don't have to be perfect. Creativity is a messy process. Let your heart guide the way to where you're meant to go.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Leo, you're in a season of life where your family and your past are requesting attention. You may be repeating lessons from the past, and you've outgrown them. You're ready to do something new and transformative with your future, but it's time for you to get unstuck.

The Judgment tarot card for Tuesday is a symbol of inner awakening, where your patterns start to reveal themselves to you in tangible ways. The stirring of awareness can help you change, even if your actions are imperfect right now.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Virgo, you're a communicator, and when conversations break down and you're unable to get a point across, you realize that you have to be honest even when it's hard.

The Judgement tarot card invites you not to treat your message as if it's wrong. Try not to withhold what you really feel. If it helps, process what happened later in the day through writing, journaling or talking things over with a trusted friend.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Libra, today your priorities can change, and you may feel like it's time to review how you handle money, expenses, and other areas of your life that potentially throw your day off schedule.

The Judgment tarot card helps you to have insight and common sense to comb through financial matters and make improvements. Are you spending on things that align with your goals? Are you ready to change what doesn't?

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, it's that time of year when you shed old ways of doing things and enter a new identity and life purpose. You are ready for change, and at the end of your birth month, now is the time to embrace one.

One thing you can do, based on the Judgment tarot card, is to make a decision and commit to it. Don't give in to the temptation to keep things as they are. Instead, choose to pursue growth.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, you're so ready for a spiritual release, especially when the Sun and Moon are in your sector of hidden things.

The Judgement tarot card encourages you to trust your feelings as you strive to process emotions that are unhelpful or negative.

Today, meditate, listen to music, and spend time in quiet reflection to hear your inner voice. It's speaking to you.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, several areas of your life are likely to change before the month is over. Your friendships may go through a fluctuation of old ones returning and new ones being made.

You may initially feel uncertain about where you fit in, but Venus, in conjunction with the North Node, encourages clarity and mental awareness.

The Judgement tarot card invites you to align with individuals who align with your purpose. Release outdated situations and prioritize self-love.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Aquarius, what is your public mission? The North Node, in harmony with Venus, may indicate a career change or adjustments related to your professional life. You are rising the ranks and may be positioned for a leadership role.

Don't be afraid to say that you'd like to grow. Downplaying is not a form of humility, but it can become self-sabotage. The Judgement tarot card asks you to know what you want, and then to go for it without fear.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Pisces, it's time to grow your perception of the world, and what that means is doing things that foster a solid worldview. Travel and get to know people from diverse backgrounds and walks of life. Explore new foods and experiences. Listen without needing to judge others.

On Tuesday, the Judgement tarot card warns against accepting superficial answers to questions about culture, trends or things that are happening around you. Instead, observe and let your mind learn through experience.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.