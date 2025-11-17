Life Gets So Much Better For These 3 Zodiac Signs After The Week Of November 17 - 23, 2025

After the week of November 17 to 23, 2025, life gets so much better for three zodiac signs. On November 17, the Sun trines Jupiter and Saturn, creating a beautiful grand trine in the sky. Grand trines make things happen in a smooth and easy manner, so this should be an overall harmonious day. Still, it is up to us to make the luck happen when we have a transit like this.

Mercury re-enters Scorpio on November 18, where it will remain for the duration of Mercury’s retrograde, until it transits back into Sagittarius on December 11. Scorpio is a fixed sign, and decisions made under this transit tend to stick. Scorpio is more probing and intense than Sagittarius, so expect the energy to change from laid-back to more obsessive.

On November 19, Mercury opposes Uranus. During this alignment, expect plans to change quickly. There is potential for unexpected news or even accidents. The New Moon in Scorpio rises on November 20 and opposes Uranus and the Sun, making it unpredictable, both personally and in the collective. The Sun opposes Uranus on November 21, also bringing sudden or unexpected changes. Things may not go smoothly, and you may have to alter your schedule.

Thankfully, on November 21, things start to turn around for these three zodiac signs. The Sun enters Sagittarius, where it will remain until December 20. This will start to lighten the heavy Scorpio energy we have been living under for the past month. The mood will shift quickly now. Sagittarius prefers peace over turmoil, and this is the time to enjoy yourself and your friends.

On the following day, Mercury trines Saturn and Jupiter, creating yet another grand trine in the sky. This will help with thinking, communicating, and getting things done. The vibe will become much more positive. Then, on November 23, the Sun sextiles Pluto, helping us communicate clearly and express ourselves positively.

1. Scorpio

This week, you will be significantly affected by the New Moon and Uranus, Scorpio. You will likely face communication problems with a partner, whether they are romantic or someone else you interact with daily.

Mercury has moved back into your sign and is retrograde, so expect the unexpected. With Uranus in the picture, you may experience momentary chaos. This will bring out a great deal of emotional intensity, such as jealousy, anger, or a power struggle. However, the more you can look at the issue logically, as opposed to emotionally, the better off you will be.

Communication or the way things are interpreted may be a problem, so seek as much clarity as possible. Avoid spur-of-the-moment decisions or saying something you will regret. At worst, you may break off a relationship. It could be permanent or just for a time, but if the relationship is worth saving, it will likely survive.

Honest communication is very important, as is clarity in communication and speech. Don’t rush any decisions, and instead, allow clarity of the situation to emerge. Patience will be very important this week, as well. Since it may be stressful, self-care and reflection will benefit you.

2. Taurus

Unexpected disruptions or arguments are likely to surface this week in important relationships due to the New Moon’s opposition to Uranus. You may encounter last-minute demands you weren’t expecting, or an issue that centers around money. You could also experience confusion as to where the relationship is headed.

Don’t be coerced into taking on emotional burdens that are not your responsibility or any actions that don’t represent your mindset at the time. If the relationship is tottering on the edge, the potential exists for it to end. If this is the case, you will feel a sense of freedom. If the relationship is worth saving, then you need to approach things with caution.

Communicate calmly, and if necessary, ask for a period of reflection so you can work through and communicate any issues that need to be solved. Don’t say things that would be hard to take back. Outside of this, you may want to find someone to talk to about the problem, do some self-reflection, and get plenty of rest to navigate the week.

3. Aquarius

This week, due to the powerful New Moon and its opposition to Uranus, you will face unexpected problems in terms of your job or issues at home. Uranus is one of your ruling planets, and it can create issues at home that clash with your career responsibilities, or vice versa. Either way, you will feel as though you are pulled in more than one direction, making it hard to focus on what is most important.

You can do several things to lessen the amount of turbulence you will experience. First off, plan ahead so nothing is last-minute. Patience will be required to navigate the week, as will having a plan in case a disruption or change occurs. The most important thing you can do is prioritize your own personal balance and time structures. Don’t add new obligations to your load, and instead, focus all of your energy on what is at hand.

Communication will be very important, especially with Mercury’s retrograde. Make sure you address issues clearly. Pay close attention to what your workload entails and ensure that those you deal with are aware of your time constraints this week.

