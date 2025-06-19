The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On June 20, The First Day Of Summer

The daily tarot horoscopes are here for June 20, 2025. On Friday we welcome the summer solstice and the start of Cancer season. Summer is officially here, and with it, we have an opportunity to venture into a playful time of life.

The Chariot tarot card is associated with the Cancer zodiac sign. The Chariot serves as a reminder that we still have much work to do. It's important not to lose sight of the big picture, even when we are enticed to forget our responsibilities and play. Now, let's see what the message is for each individual zodiac sign from the cards and a tarot reader.

The tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on June 20, 2025, per a tarot card reader:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

Aries, it's OK if you feel stuck right now with things happening at home. Every person goes through a point in life where their problems appear bigger than their resources or solutions.

Starting on June 20, take a step back and relax. Sometimes the best recourse to take is to avoid solving anything and do something else.

The solutions seem to work themselves out or come to you when you least expect them to.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Taurus, today you may struggle a little bit with focus, and that may mean it's time to remove distractions and double down on the work you have in front of you.

On June 20, try to do whatever it is you're procrastinating from first, to get it out of the way.

Then you'll have the rest of the day to do things you enjoy doing.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Gemini, are you on the fence about a particular situation? There may be too many variables and no clear path.

The Two of Swords is reflective of inner turmoil when you are struggling to know what is right or best for you.

Talk to friends. Get input. Write your pros and cons list and see if that helps you on June 20.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Cancer, today can be a powerfully lucky day for you. You may have to work hard to create your luck, but with diligence, it's possible.

Climbing to the top of whatever challenges you face isn't about who helps you. Sometimes it's about how much you want it and how well you can help yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Leo, today's Five of Cups is a sign of emotional tension. You may want something but not get it as soon as you'd like. Rather than try to control the outcome, the invitation from the tarot is to let go.

Loosen your grip on what you feel like you need to own and try to take control of. See if allowing fate helps you to become more in tune with your destiny.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Virgo, are you rushing ahead of yourself today? You may be so anxious about what the future holds that you are operating in fear mode.

The Fool tarot card is an indication of an impulsive act taken after a very tough period in time. On June 20, check your motives. Observe what is happening within yourself to gauge what is going on with your external actions.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

Libra, today you may find out that someone you've been competing with has decided to bow out. This leaves your desires in the open field; you could win by default, but a win is a win!

On June 20, this is your time to be patient and see how things happen in your favor. A good day is when your wants simply fall into your lap.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Scorpio, sometimes things change, and when a person who wasn't interested in you suddenly starts to show signs of promise, it's a bewildering experience.

A person's life circumstances could have changed. Or perhaps, they see you in a new light. Either way, the ball is in your court. The question on June 20, will you play or not?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Sagittarius, you are at a point in time when you need to make a change, but it seems like the powers that be are not open to your ideas. This may be a hard time for you because your mind may consider this an impossible feat to overcome.

Today's Hierophant tarot card says there is still a way, and rather than go around or over your challenge, you have to work within the system that's already there.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Capricorn, are you dealing with a person who appears to be biased? Or perhaps you're worried that you're that person.

The Ace of Swords, reversed, is a sign that vision is clouded and perception is unclear due to prior beliefs or experiences. The solution is to grow. Do new things. Talk to different people. Be open to listening and learn.Tarot card:

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Aquarius, matters of the heart can leave you feeling powerless. You may worry that you won't have as strong an influence on another person because of their stubbornness.

This can be a scary feeling on June 20, and you may wonder if there's anything you can do to change it. The Eight of Swords invites you to see that you're not in a hopeless situation. Believe that things can change.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Pisces, prepare to have an inspiring day. The Knight of Cups is a positive sign on June 20. It indicates that the world opens to you.

Your imagination comes alive. You see things in a new light, which helps you tap into your artistic gifts and talents. It's time to paint the world any color that you want it to be. Use your biggest brush!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.